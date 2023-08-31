Those people of Murgia who keep their lesson alive: “Michela gave us the tools to free ourselves”

If it is true that the death of Michelle Murgia left an entire community orphaned (almost 600,000 followers on Instagram alone, his favorite platform), an unprecedented cultural phenomenon emerged simultaneously, largely favored by social media, which allowed his thinking to spread beyond the literary dimension.

In the channel Purple square on Telegram, created the day before the funeral, more than 8 thousand people are preserving his intellectual legacy. The engine of this mobilization is the Instagram channel @la_batt_woman, which has 12,000 followers. The people of Murgia, as La Batt Woman (who prefers to remain anonymous) explains to us, is made up of «mentecattə». The use of this term is connected to the desire to avoid genre constructs and to recall a playful atmosphere. «We call mentor, with the schwa (the inclusive neutral symbol that avoids the overextended masculine, ed), because the community has often joked by creating memes about Michela Murgia, Chiara Valerio, Chiara Tagliaferri. Michela noticed us and went on to call us from “passionate people” to “mentecattə”, because the tones were affectionate but still irreverent, like mischievous girls”. Batt Woman adds that the term is reassuring as it does not imply intellectual pressure and, at the same time, fosters a creative potential based on mutual trust.

The description of the channel of admirers of Murgia recalls a quote from Antonio Gramsci (of which the writer signed a preface to the Einaudi reissue of the Prison notebooks): «Educate yourselves, because we will need all our intelligence. Fret, because we’re going to need all our enthusiasm. Get organized, because we will need all of our strength”. A political manifesto for this digital sharing space, in which the writer’s symbols, rituals and expressions create elective connections that materialize in real encounters. From various Italian cities and beyond, you start with an exchange of greetings, ideas and images, and you end up organizing reading groups. «Because it paved the way, making them safe so that we could all cross them», writes a member. “Because we are not and will never be silent again,” adds another. “Because she gave us tools to free ourselves,” she still reads. No matter the name, there is no need for heroes but for collective stories.

Numerous projects are underwaysuch as the collaboration with the Instagram account @ladonnaacaso to restore the “sexist press review” in which Murgia denounced the prejudices against women perpetuated by the media, as well as the creation of a “Vivo Archive” which catalogs all the links to online media content about you.

Meanwhile, a month after his disappearance on August 10, the Festivaletteratura of Mantuawhere the writer was expected, will pay homage to her on 9 September at 4.45 pm with an event entitled Literature in power. They will go up on the stage in Piazza Castello Marcello Times, Bianca Pitzorno e Alessandro Giammei, the soul child who will take care of his posthumous works. From the narrative debut in 2009 with Accabadorawhich has become a classic, to the last book Three bowlsto the political commitment of the writer, during the meeting the role of intellectuals in Italy will be discussed, inside and outside of fiction, and the proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Mediterranea Saving Humansan organization that the writer has repeatedly supported in the past.

The name of Michela Murgia also had an echo yesterday at the Venice Film Festival. Nichi Vendolapresident of the jury of the cine-literary competition Bookchak, action!expressed his desire to see it adapted into a film God Save the Queer. «It is a book that excites me, a small masterpiece – said the former president of the Puglia Region meeting the press -. All his books deserve it, has illuminated the darkness of this country in these years”.

Do you want to tell us your story? Write to Diversity Editor (Click here). Also on Facebook (Click here), Instagram (Click here), Twitter (Click here), LinkedIn (Click here).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

