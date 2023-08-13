The National Electoral Directorate (DNE) recalled that if a citizen did not vote in the last elections, they can vote without problems this Sunday, within the framework of the open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries (Paso).

Participation in national elections is mandatory for people between 18 and 70 years of age, both in the primaries this Sunday and in the general ones scheduled for next October.

Meanwhile, people who do not attend this Sunday to vote will be registered in the National Registry of Violators of the Duty to Vote and must pay a fine if they do not justify their absence before the electoral secretariat of each jurisdiction.

Elections Step 2023: those who did not vote in the last election can vote the same

Those who do not vote in the Paso have the right and obligation to do so in the general elections on October 22.

Whoever does not justify their absence, in addition to an economic fine, may not be appointed to perform public functions or jobs for three years from the election; and whoever does not pay the fine will not be able to carry out procedures or procedures before national, provincial, state agencies for one year.

Those exempted from going to vote are: those who are more than 500 kilometers away from the place where they have to vote who must justify to the nearest police authority that this situation is due to reasonable reasons, those who are sick or unable to attend the polling station for reasons of force majeure sufficiently verified and justified before doctors from the national health service, those who are part of a public service organization or company and for reasons related to the fulfillment of functions are prevented from attending to vote, judges or assistants who, by provision of the National Electoral Code, have to attend their office and keep it open during the elections.