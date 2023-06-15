[Thought Leaders]Filming a Documentary Calling for Attention to Vaccine Injuries | Novel Coronavirus | The Epoch Times

Filmmaker Jennifer Sharp has serious side effects after being vaccinated against the new crown vaccine. She found that the victims of the vaccine were not believed by the medical community and society, and thought they were creating panic, so she filmed the documentary “Personal Experience”, hoping to attract more people’s attention and support victim. (Courtesy of Thought Leaders)

[The Epoch Times, June 15, 2023]

JENNIFER SHARP: Someone specifically told me that your experience is just your personal experience, so it is very irresponsible for you to talk about it because you may keep people from getting vaccinated and you may be responsible for their death . This is the first time I have encountered such a situation. When will it be impossible to tell the truth?

Jan Jekielek: Our guest today is Jennifer Sharp, a filmmaker who was a victim of a genetic vaccine against the CCP virus (coronavirus) and has been exposed to others who have had similar real-life experiences. She filmed the documentary “Anecdotals”.

Jennifer Sharp: A lot of people go to the doctor and find that they can’t even tell the doctor that it’s a vaccine reaction, and then they get better care. In fact, I thought for a long time not to make this film. I thought, someone could have hired me to direct their film and say, oh, this director is anti-vaccine, forget it, let’s not hire her. But in the end I knew I was doing the right thing with this film.

Jekielek: This is American Thought Leaders, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

Injured by COVID vaccine but not allowed to talk

Jekielek: Jennifer Sharp, it’s a pleasure to have you on American Thought Leaders.

Sharp: Thank you, it’s a pleasure to be here.

Jekielek: Let’s get down to business. When I pronounce the words “safe and effective”, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?

Sharp: Vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines. Obviously, it’s like a manipulation.

Jekielek: Okay, manipulation? Is it the manipulation of the vaccine or the manipulation of the message?

Sharp: Message, slogan, message. It’s funny, because when I first heard “safe and effective” at the beginning of the epidemic, I didn’t associate it with any slogan. I thought, oh, of course they’re saying it’s safe and effective, because they have to. But as I hear more and more people, they all say the same thing, safe and effective, safe and effective, celebrities, TV hosts, a lot of people. And then I was like, wait a minute, this is actually a manipulation, because that’s not… like someone told us how to say it.

Jekielek: Well, you’ve come a long way in making this very, very wonderful, sometimes heartbreaking film, “In My Eyes.” Like you said, never really thought about these things before, didn’t think much about it, didn’t expect to communicate with a lot of people who had to think about it, how did you come to it?

Sharp: This process can be slow or fast. I think I’ve always been a person who questioned, questioned, asked questions, like when I was a kid, I always struggled with multiple choice questions. But I got vaccinated…basically because I had a vaccine injury problem. I was vaccinated and suffered a vaccine injury, and I couldn’t get a second shot. As a result, the society began to reject me, and the mainstream began to reject me. The mainstream is that it is “safe and effective”. The mainstream says to get vaccinated. If you want to live, you must get vaccinated, otherwise you will not live. And then I was like, wait, they’re not talking about me, I can’t get vaccinated.

I started to really question it all, and when I was told I couldn’t talk about my reaction, I was told it was irresponsible and immoral. I was specifically told that your experience is just personal, just personal, so it’s irresponsible for you to talk about it because you might prevent people from getting vaccinated, you might be responsible for their death. That was the first time I thought, when will it be impossible to tell the truth? When…when is it no longer enough to tell the truth?

Jekielek: What you just said made me think that the risk-benefit analysis is completely lost. It is equivalent to saying that if someone tells you that if you suggest, or even imply that this vaccine may be harmful, some people may not get vaccinated. Right? It’s like everyone should be vaccinated. This is an a priori assumption. It never occurred to me that there might be another side, which would be risky. As with any vaccine, the risk-benefit analysis really completely disappears. Was there a moment when you realized this?

SHARP: Yes, when I start telling people about my reaction, they’re really going to be… from the time I first had a reaction, because I’m like, oh, I got a so-and-so vaccine and I’ve got a kind of reaction. They’ll say, oh, that’s rare. Like, “Wow, it’s a shame you’ve had a reaction. A few people do. Of course they happen, we know vaccine reactions happen, we know they’re rare.” That’s it, how do you know they’re rare? Because no one is tracking me, my data is nowhere. I mean, I entered it on the Vaccine Adverse Event Notification System (VAERS). But after knowing enough information, enough facts appearing on the “vaccine adverse event notification system”, they began to ignore the system. So no one studies me, no one calls me, no one calls anyone in my group. So how do we know it’s rare? So I often see these mechanical reactions from people: Oh, that’s rare.

Had serious side effects and saw someone in worse condition decided to make a documentary about it

Jekielek: Can you talk a little bit more about what happened to you?

Sharp: OK. The night I got the vaccine, I had a reaction. On the left side of my body, my left face, left arm, and left leg felt like pins and needles. My left ankle and left knee were swollen, and it hurt when I walked. I woke up in the middle of the night sweating so much that my bed was wet. I called my mum and said I don’t feel my face, it’s weird like you don’t feel your hand… the first 6 weeks were the worst, after that it slowly started to get better. So I got really lucky. But it made me a part of a support group, and being a part of this group, I saw some people who were worse off. Some people lost their houses, some people were homeless, some people lost their jobs, they didn’t get help, they didn’t get recognition. I was so amazed in the support group, every day people said: what should I do with my life? How to start my new life? It’s been horrible since I got the vaccine and everything fell apart.

These are real stories, people discuss and discuss, but nothing happens. So anyway, I’m in the organization, and I’m not as bad as most. But I think as a filmmaker, I was touched and able to reach that community and have the energy to make a film. Because if my situation was as bad as these guys, I wouldn’t have the energy to get this thing going.

But I’m still…almost two years into March, and in fact, last week my condition suddenly took a turn for the worse. I don’t know if it’s because I’m working on this film, there’s so much pressure, I don’t know what’s going on. But for the first three nights, I couldn’t sleep, I was in pain, the left side of my body, my whole left arm, my whole left leg, it was like an electric shock. Like when you fall asleep your leg falls asleep and then it wakes up and when it wakes up it buzzes and it’s like… ah, it really hurts. It went on my whole left arm and my whole left leg for five hours and I couldn’t sleep. That happened four nights ago. The next night, the same thing happened to me, but with a different pain method. That time it was more of a pinprick, like a sting. So, sometimes I want to get rid of that sting and I’m like, oh, there’s a needle, or there’s going to be a thorn here. It’s like, if I don’t, it’s like, like someone… so I still show up… It’s been the last four days and my palms are itchy too. So I say my situation is not that bad. Not that bad because I’ve seen worse and still live like this. I thought: Do I have multiple sclerosis? Or Parkinson’s, or what’s wrong with my nerves? I have no idea. And this is two years later, still the same, but my body can take care of itself completely. I can make a video. I can do all these things. So I consider myself lucky. So I played down what happened to me. But the fact that there are so many people like me who have these random neurological glitches that a lot of people don’t even know, they don’t even realize it’s a vaccine reaction.

We continue our interview with Jennifer Sharp, the director of the film “In My Eyes.”

Relatives and friends, the medical community, and society all ignore and deny the harm of vaccines

Jekielek: Now I can’t help but think of a medical practitioner in the film who described this feeling of abandonment. There’s an element of society as a whole, and I’d love to talk about that, because basically anyone who’s been affected by these vaccines, either experiences harm or decides not to get vaccinated altogether.

Sharp: Yes.

Jekielek: Or in many, many instances like this, they have to deal with this weird social reality.

Sharp: Yes, discard is a very important word. You thought you were part of a society, but you were an outcast. Like you said, even if your choice is not to vaccinate, when the mandate comes, everyone in mainstream society is thinking, oh yeah. Even Don Lemon (former CNN anchor) said, it’s in the film, if you don’t cooperate, you deserve to be dumped, you deserve to be dumped.

CNN video

DON LEMOND: It’s time to shame the people who didn’t get vaccinated, the people who believed the lies on the internet and didn’t believe the science. what else? Or leave them alone.

end of video

SHARP: Then I would tell people, well, I actually got the vaccine, but I couldn’t get the second shot. So it’s not that I don’t fight, in fact I don’t have a problem with it. So I don’t like… I don’t like to separate myself from people who are actively not vaccinating. But in talking to people who are provocative, I can say to them, hey, I’m actually vaccinated, you should have compassion for me. Their sympathy is about 10 seconds, “Oh, I’m sorry, this is rare for you. Also, can you come to my birthday party next week? Oh, you are not allowed , you don’t have a vaccine card, you can’t go to the restaurant. Sorry.” Like I was always invited to various events, and now I’m not allowed to go to that restaurant. I live in Los Angeles. I’ve been invited to two or three events. I said, I’m not allowed to participate. And they’re like, “Really?” And I’m like, “Have you noticed that a lot of people aren’t allowed to socialize these days?” And they’re like, “Oh, I really never thought about that. Hmm , that’s too bad.” Then they went about their lives. In that moment, they cared or were interested, but they didn’t pay enough attention to say, hey, so screwed up, and take a stand.

I hope that the stories and plight of the victims will be shown through the film so that more people will pay attention to it.

Jekielek: I have to ask you the clichéd question about your films. Why did you make this film? I’m asking because it didn’t occur to me… I can see that you made this film to raise awareness of what’s happening to people who have been hurt by vaccines and left behind by the system. I’d like to ask you to talk to me a little more about that later. But you also seem to make this film for people who have been vaccinated and realize: Wow, there are people like me. I think it’s a group of people, a group. This group is also shown in your film.

Sharp: Yes, yes. When I started editing and showing clips with Josh Stylman, who was one of the producers, he was good at seeing clips. The first cut was dangerous for people to see, so they changed it after the first cut. He asked me, “Who is your audience? Or what are you trying to express?” It’s like when you’re editing, when you’re creating, you have to really think about what it’s going to look like. I said that I made this film for three reasons. One is to get people whose eyes can still be opened, to open their eyes, so, people who are very pro-vaccine, people who don’t believe that anyone has been harmed, but really because they haven’t seen the content. If they are willing to watch, this film can open their eyes. I think I can bring people together, some people who just don’t want to see it, but people who don’t believe they’re having a reaction, people who are still staunchly pro-vaccine, just want to see if there’s any nuance. This is one point.

The other point is because, among other things, I, as an artist, hope that in a hundred years someone will see this film and get a sense of what life was like during this period. I want it to be like a historical film. This was life for many of us.

And then number three, obviously for those who have a vaccine response. I want to do something for those of us who are left out, and I want to… because there are people, there is this one… I heard a story about a lady in our organization who actually planned to Suicide, planning to go out of town…Switzerland or somewhere. It was all planned and she was going to commit suicide through medical assistance because she couldn’t take it anymore. Tickets are all ready, everything is ready. And then someone…somehow she found our support group on Facebook and she thought it was just her and she didn’t know that other people were going through what she was going through. This was just seven months ago. If she hadn’t discovered this support group that day, she’d be on a plane a week later. So I hope the hurt people don’t feel lonely.

as a successful director almost alone in this genre

Jekielek: Were you a director before making this film?

Sharp: Yes. Yes, I was a director and I still am. Well, it used to be scary too. Before I did this one, I did Una Great Movie. “Una Great Movie” is the highlight of my life as a director. It’s very personal to me. I shot it in a small town in Mexico that I’ve loved going to for 20 years. Much like…I use a lot of local Mexican. As a filmmaker, I was really excited about it, and it took six years to make it. I spent all my life savings. I thought, this is a movie I want to make, a movie that other people, other producers won’t make, so let me do it. As soon as I finished making it, the new crown epidemic happened. So when I started working on The First Time, I had just released Una Great Movie on Amazon, which came out last July.

I was actually thinking, will doing a movie about vaccines hurt my film career? So, for a long time I didn’t want to make this film. I thought, I don’t want to be targeted. I mean, who knows, someone might want to hire me as their film director and say, oh, this director is anti-vaccine, forget it, let’s not hire her. This could well lead to occupational suicide. So I thought, don’t do it, but in the end, I knew it was the right thing to do with this movie. I have a clear vision. I have a clear scenario where I have to do this. But I do have… I just finished my last feature, I do want to do my next feature, I want to do comedy, I think… I’m an all-around filmmaker. I think it’s also in “Inside Out,” I mean, I did pretty much the whole thing by myself. I’m the editor, the writer, the director, and our shoot, and when I do interviews, it’s just me and two other people. But the fact that I’m a filmmaker and I know what I’m doing, and I just finished this great international film, it also gave me the confidence to feel like I could do “In My Eyes,” and I could It can be done without spending a lot of money. I can tell the story.

Yang Jiekai: Regarding the topic of vaccines, is it easy to find interviewees? Are they ready to say no problem, I want to be on camera, or is it hard?

Sharp: Difficult, very difficult. I have some great stories. The people I’ve talked to, they don’t want to be on camera. I understand. I’m talking to this guy, and he’s… in dire condition. He said: “Tell you, my life is ruined. I’m out of work. I don’t know how to pay my bills.” He also said: “I support what you’re doing, but I’m trying to get a job anywhere right now. And I can’t do a normal job. I’m too sick. So I’m here trying to find a job and find a way to survive. I can’t do this, I can’t be against vaccines. I can’t participate.” He’s not alone. I met a woman who was actually a friend of mine. She couldn’t get out of bed, was paralyzed for three weeks, and she was traumatized. She didn’t tell anyone in her circle. So I called her and I said, “Can I ask you to talk about this?” And she was like, “No,” she said, “I’m not going to tell people. We fight. People still suspect me Well, so I just kept my mouth shut about the hurt I was hurt. I won’t talk about it, and I won’t talk about it in the future.” I have encountered many such situations. People are afraid to talk about (vaccine reactions).

People have the right to know the risks of vaccines to make choices

Jekielek: It occurred to me that one of the people in the film is actually a doctor. She believes in natural remedies, of which she is one, and she explains how she gives informed consent. I think that was… that was an interesting moment because, I’ve had a lot of people come on our show and we talk about this, this very fundamental concept, any medical intervention, you have to have informed consent, right? ? Authorized drugs for emergency use are not considered for the time being. But for any kind, is it? You need to be informed, if you accept this medical intervention, there are always some risks that people need to know.

Sharp: Yes.

Jekielek: Right?

Sharp: Right.

Jekielek: Anyway…so she explained that, and to me, when I was watching this, it seemed reasonable.

Sharp: Yes.

Jekielek: But that’s so far… as we’ve discussed, you know.

Sharp: Yes.

Jekielek: On the surface, it was a kind of pressure. As in the film (interviewed doctor) Peter McCullough）What it says: Everyone needs to be vaccinated, no matter what the cost.

sharp yes. It was interesting because the day we filmed the interview, I had two photographers. When I interviewed, we had a great discussion, a lot of information, and a lot of content was not filmed. At the end of the day, one of the photographers came up to me and he said, “This was so much fun!” They all said, “This was so much fun, we learned something.” You know, what was discussed? I forget. But the really interesting thing is the heart problem.” I said, “Myocarditis?” He said, “Yeah, I’ve never heard of it.” I said, ” You’ve been vaccinated.” He was fully vaccinated. I think he had a booster shot, he was male, maybe 32 years old, had two shots, a booster shot, and he hadn’t heard of myocarditis until when he filmed that interview.

That’s the key, informed consent. Especially men seem to be more prone to myocarditis, but everyone, everyone should pay attention, that’s it. But if you know that men, younger men, are at risk for myocarditis, someone should tell you about myocarditis before you get vaccinated. It’s informed consent, but it’s not just for you to agree, but if you go home or you feel uncomfortable in your chest for a few days, you’re like, oh my god, this could be myocarditis, I need to pay attention, or it will Kill me, or get me hurt. Or you know, like there are things you can do as well, like, if you know myocarditis is a sign, you can still get vaccinated, just really watch out for heart problems. are you exercising Not feeling well? This might have saved your life. But when these people were vaccinated, they didn’t know what myocarditis was. At this moment, I think everyone should know exactly what myocarditis is before you inject a vaccine into your body. This is informed consent.

Attitudes toward vaccines have effectively become a symbol of political views

Jan Jekielek: For any kind of intervention, there is a moral requirement that goes with it. Like there are right ways to behave, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying indoors, sheltering at home, whatever. Or you’re a bad person, or you’re bad, you’re socially unsocial, you’re antisocial. The moment when you’re on the other side of it, either you’re forced to accept it, or you see something that you can’t escape, and that’s the term people use now. Suddenly you notice that what everyone should be doing is not necessarily what everyone should be doing. Actually, there’s something to question here, as you’ve been saying. In some cases, failure to take into account nuanced distinctions and not challenge them could have disastrous consequences. For me, it’s a theme of the pandemic in a sense that there’s this awareness, this thinking that’s trying to get out of this moral imperative.

Sharp: Yes, yes. I think that’s something we can all learn, and that’s what’s to come from this kind of moral thinking. I try to think more, it’s not just about the epidemic. I think the vaccine actually becomes a symbol of your political views. If… because the situation is, both sides are very angry, but I think it is very important that both sides can realize that hating each other, so extreme, it is not good, and realize that some messages are forced on people to make them each other hateful.

Jan Jekielek: One of the things I’ve noticed is that often there are people like Malhotra who’s been on the show）Dr, in a way he’s almost like a vaccine evangelist because he’s a great doctor in the UK. After going through a difficult personal journey, he realized, well, this isn’t right. Then it started to come out and say that this kind of thing needs to stop until further research is done. This is my conclusion, this is my scientific opinion, based on the very convincing evidence I have drawn from research, he wrote in the article. But for some, they were still mad at him.

Sharp: I remember hearing and reading about studies of lab rats that had been tortured or traumatized. Basically, I’m not going to tell you about the whole study that showed that the first reaction of the rat in pain was to cause pain in another rat. They did a series of things like, they would shock a rat and see what it would do; they would do this and see what it would do. Now they’re going to put another rat in the cage and shock it. what will it do It came running and bit another rat. They do it constantly. It’s like a perfect example of a hurt person wanting to hurt other people.

So I understand that people do get hurt, especially by people who don’t get vaccinated, by people who call them names, by people who act like they’re murderers, by people who approve of them losing their jobs. Those people said, yes, you shouldn’t, you don’t deserve to be part of society. Be unemployed, can’t raise your kids, you don’t deserve that, it’s the result of your kids having stupid parents. I mean, the worst thing to say about people who don’t get vaccinated, they are hurt. I get it, I get that they are hurt. But what’s the benefit of hurting the other party in turn? This works both ways. So I’m hoping, let’s… that doesn’t mean you have to totally forgive, like whatever the article is called, “We need to…” What is it?

Jekielek: Amnesty.

Sharp: Amnesty, that’s ridiculous, Amnesty. People need to take responsibility and I think people should apologize. I think Malhotra is doing just that. He said, sorry, I was wrong. The best thing you can do is realize you were wrong and apologize.

Many people find that they cannot tell the doctor that the symptoms are due to the vaccine, otherwise they will not get good treatment

Jekielek: Speaking of this, I can’t help but think that if you always think that vaccines are safe and effective, and doctors are not trained to recognize vaccine harm, this mentality will have a very dire consequence. People will suffer from heart disease. seizure and hospitalization. I also discussed this phenomenon with many people on this program. But doctors don’t know to look for things that might be obvious and easy to look for. In fact, no matter which vaccine you get, if something happens within a few days, that should always be taken into account, right? Because even if the probability is small, there is always this possibility. After a vaccine injury occurs, as far as I know, early intervention can help people the most to overcome this, and some of these problems have treatments. But in this case, it becomes very difficult to get people to early treatment.

Sharp: Yeah, doctors not only haven’t…so number one, they’re not only not trained, they don’t know how to ask. Another point, after people went there, they thought about it and said, I think the problem lies in the vaccine. And they just get rebutted, a lot of doctors, especially in the early days, in my organization, we would go to the doctor, when we go to the doctor, it starts when people in our organization go to the doctor, you Not to mention the vaccine reaction thing. You don’t say I had a vaccine reaction and soon people start to realize that you’ll be better cared for if you go and just say I can’t… But if you say I had a vaccine reaction, and I think it was the vaccine, you’re going to be considered crazy, and they won’t talk to you. Oh no, it’s not. So a lot of people find out, and when they go to the doctor, they’re afraid to even tell the doctor it’s a vaccine reaction, and then they’ll be better cared for.

Jan Jekielek: For example, on these vaccine issues, how can doctors advise patients if they don’t have the full picture of what’s possible at any point in time? How to uphold their physician oath? I’ve been thinking about this issue. Can you trust a doctor who isn’t serious about figuring out what’s going on? Especially with a lot of patients telling their personal stories, the evidence should be taken into account, right?

Sharp: Right, exactly. I don’t know how…

Yang Jiekai: Talking about personal experience is a bit superficial, let me talk about it in depth. But even personal experience testimony should be taken seriously.

Sharp: Yes.

Jekielek: That’s one aspect of it, isn’t it? sorry, I……

Sharp: It’s okay, you go on.

Removed from YouTube for ‘misinformation’ reinstated after senator tweets comments

Jekielek: I cut you off, but…but this is actually very important. These signals are like air signals, they come from personal experience, right?

Sharp: Right, they come from personal experience, so let’s talk about the word, personal experience. Because people like to ignore personal stories, and they say, oh, that’s personal, but in fact, personal stories can’t be better. I mean, you should start from here, the key things are here. Ryan Cole）The doctor said this in the film. Here’s how he put it: “I see these reactions in patients, and I see more symptoms. Yes, I see personal experiences, but that’s science. Science starts with personal experiences. You Seeing something at first, like nothing, I hear this over and over again, I hear it, now we have to study it. Now we have to figure it out scientifically.”

The problem with the COVID-19 vaccine is that instead of elevating personal experience to the level of research, we elevate personal experience to the level of speech censorship. So a day and a half after I released the video “My Personal Experience”, it was taken down by YouTube for “wrong information”, and it was also removed from Vimeo. All…any platform, any mainstream platform is not allowed to appear . But, I got stuck with YouTube and I just had to say… so when I got censored for “misinformation” I contacted them and I said: can you please tell me what is misinformation in this video ? Because I spent a lot of money and spent three months hiring lawyers to fact-check everything in the film. I paid specifically to make sure there was no problem, and if you go to the website anecdotalsmovie.com, there’s a References tab with every single study mentioned in the film, every news segment in the film a link. You can watch the full news segment. So, if you guys think I’m pulling out a certain passage just for my personal purposes, go to that reference page and find that section. It’s all in chronological order, you can watch the entire interview, you can watch the whole thing. Also, every study, every study, is there. So I made it very clear that I wanted it to be as protective as body armor as possible, and I know I… a lot of people would be skeptical. And then I have to say that YouTube has actually put my videos back, which is a big deal.

Yang Jiekai: But I understand, with apologies.

Sharp: With apologies, yes. Good thing for them too. So I want to give them a thumbs up at the same time, regardless of their reasons for putting the video back.

They rejected my appeal, which they always do. They deny your appeal. So I know, but we’ve caused a lot of problems. I mean, like tweets…youtube flagged them as misinformation. I think because of the Twitter archives, Twitter is kind of… kind of under the microscope for its censorship. Others started saying, well, let’s figure out what’s going on.

Then Senator Ron Johnson tweeted about YouTube and its censorship of the film (“Inside Out”). Just like that, I think this is a big deal, his tweet got 60,000 views in two hours. That afternoon I got a letter from YouTube saying they had mistakenly removed my video, they apologized and put it back. So it’s a big deal. I’m grateful, I’m grateful to YouTube for putting the video back. But at the same time, the video should not be removed. There’s a lot of stuff on YouTube, a lot of other stuff that should be restored, you know. But it’s a start, it’s a start.

Jekielek: Jennifer Sharp, it’s a pleasure to have you on this show.

Sharp: Thank you for the invitation, it was great.

Jekielek: Thank you for watching my interview with Jennifer Sharp on this episode of American Thought Leaders. I am the host Jekielek Yang.

