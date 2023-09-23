Home » Thousands of Fans Gather to Support Natanael ‘El Nata’ Cano at Controversial Corridos Tumbados Concert
Thousands of Fans Gather to Support Natanael 'El Nata' Cano at Controversial Corridos Tumbados Concert

Thousands of Young Fans Gather to Support Rapper Natanael ‘El Nata’ Cano at Concert

Last night, a huge crowd of fans, predominantly young people, came together at the Manuel L. Almanza stadium to show their support for Natanael ‘El Nata’ Cano, the specialist rapper and creator of the controversial corridos tumbados. The event took place at the iconic baseball stadium in Ciudad Deportiva, and the evening was filled with excitement and energy.

The concert kicked off at 7 pm with opening performances from groups like La Cuadra. But it wasn’t until 11:45 pm that the star of the night, Natanael Cano, finally took the stage. Dressed in a cream-white sports suit and a blue cap, Cano lit up the crowd, also known as “la plebada,” who sang along to his entire repertoire. The VIP section discreetly brought out drugs known as “forjado,” adding to the intense atmosphere.

Natanael Cano, a well-known figure among several generations of young people in Mexico, the United States, and Central America, delighted the crowd with popular songs from his discography, including hits like AMG, Amor Tumbao, CH, and la Pizza. The audience eagerly awaited the performance of his highly anticipated song, “Blue Horn,” which concluded the night’s show.

Although the cover of “Mi Bello Angel” did not receive the same level of enthusiasm, it was evident that “Los Plebes Natas” knew the song well. The track is not necessarily popular for its romantic nature, but rather because it is dedicated to an “angel that fell from the sky” – someone who has had a significant impact on Cano’s life.

Natanael Cano’s concert in Sonora was a tremendous success, with fans from all over the region coming together to witness the rapper’s talent and energy. Today, El Nata is set to perform in Ciudad Juárez, where his regular fans eagerly await his arrival.

