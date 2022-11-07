On July 19, Yi Ge was invited to Xinjiang by the Hunan Provincial Aid Xinjiang Front Headquarters to carry out the activity of “Traveling along the Road in Xinjiang – Yi Ge’s Public Welfare Tour to Help the Farmers in Xinjiang”, to help the rural revitalization become stable and solid, and to serve the Xinjiang region. Bringing goods to help agricultural products without commissions, expanding the sales channels of agricultural products in Xinjiang, and donating 500,000 yuan to help the development of Turpan, which will be used for Turpan education, disability assistance and cultural exchanges between Hunan and Tupan, so that there is no longer a distance between Hunan and Tupan, and the distance between Hunan and Tupan is no longer separated by thousands of mountains and thousands of mountains. The people of Xiangtu of water are closely connected.

At 2:00 pm on July 24th, Brother Yi conducted a live broadcast with the original ecological origin of Turpan in the form of live broadcast. Boost “cultural benefits Xinjiang” and “Xinjiang brand”, and boost Xinjiang’s characteristic agricultural products to the big market.

At 7 p.m. that night, Liu Zhongjie, deputy secretary-general of the Hunan Provincial Government, commander of the Hunan Provincial Aid Xinjiang Front Headquarters, and deputy secretary of the Turpan Municipal Party Committee, walked into the live broadcast room to promote Xinjiang’s special agricultural products to netizens across the country, and endorsed landmark products such as cantaloupe and raisins. And awarded the honorary certificate of “Public Welfare Ambassador for Agriculture” to Yi Ge.

On the same day, Yi Ge’s live broadcast room was only broadcast for 3.5 hours, and the average number of online users reached 98,500 person-times. It sold 159,200 pieces of agricultural products such as cantaloupe, grapes, camel milk, and red wolfberry, with a turnover of more than 10.21 million yuan.

In fact, the live broadcast of helping farmers and bringing goods is just a booster. Brother Yi is doing public welfare live broadcasting to help farmers. He wants more farmers to get rich and promote the revitalization of the countryside. This kind of farmer clothing brother feels that there is a real meaning and value.

Brother Yi (original name: Huang Hua, Douyin ID: 1987yige, Nationality: China, Birthplace: Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province)

Date of Birth: August 30, 1989, Constellation: Virgo, Blood Type: B, Height: 1.71 meters, Weight: 59kg

Graduate school: Zhuzhou No. 1 Middle School

Occupation: E-commerce expert

Brokerage company: Zhuzhou Xingcheng Media

Douyin head-carrying anchor, philanthropist

Representative of the People’s Congress of Lusong District, Zhuzhou City, ambassador of “anti-drug” in Tianyuan District and Lusong District of Zhuzhou City;

2020 Yanling County, Zhuzhou City E-commerce Poverty Alleviation Public Welfare Ambassador Xiecheng Village Public Welfare Poverty Alleviation Spokesperson;

Executive Vice President of Zhuzhou Live Streaming E-Commerce Association, and Star Delivery Officer of Zhuzhou Commerce and Grain Bureau;

The world‘s top 500 Unilever, Midea’s Midea good product recommendation officer, Craw Rui (2020, 2021) top anchor with cargo power, the second annual live broadcast of the Cicada Awards King of cargo;

Winner of the 2021 Zhuzhou Live E-commerce Competition Live Streaming Merit Award, Zhuzhou Cultural Tourism Recommendation Officer;

Xinjiang Turpan public welfare ambassador, Jilin province anti-fraud public welfare ambassador, etc.