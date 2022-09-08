Thousands of Miles of Rivers and Mountains Transformed into Poetry, Chinese Power Reunites, Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra Opens 2022-2023 Music Season

Hangzhou Daily News, “The past year can be said to be the most difficult and upsetting music season for the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra since its establishment 13 years ago. Yang Yang, the music director of the orchestra, said with emotion that under the influence of the epidemic, the 2021-2022 music season has been in In the cycle of ‘determination-uncertain-re-determination’, it is difficult for foreign artists to enter the country, and domestic backbones and new faces are carrying the banner. “Poetry and painting in Jiangnan cannot be separated from the infiltration of art and the music of the ears. . With the expectation and support of Hangzhou music fans, we have survived, and here we start a new season with a more challenging and richer musical journey. “

Yesterday morning, the press conference for the 2022-2023 music season of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra and the premiere of the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” was held at the Hangzhou Grand Theater. In the fourteenth music season, the orchestra will launch 21 sets of symphony concerts, 6 sets of chamber music and a series of popular concerts. With the flourishing of cardamom 14, it will play a unique and dynamic sound.

𝄞 The old rain and the new knowledge youth are full of wings

“Hang Ai’s 2022-2023 music season will focus on the majestic power of Chinese musicians.” Li Liang, head of Hang Ai, introduced that in addition to the classic presentation of the classical masters, the orchestra will also focus on performing Chinese works full of the flavor of the times, exploring the Ideas, talented young musicians.

Song Yuanming, a famous soprano, will be the artist-in-residence this season. At that time, she will bring classic works such as Richard Strauss’ “The Last Four Songs” and Wagner’s “Death of Love” with the orchestra. In addition, a group of great artists will also continue to help the new music season: conductors Shui Lan, Zhang Guoyong, Lv Jia, Yu Long, Yang Li, Li Xincao, Chen Lin, Lin Daye, Liu Sha, Hong Yiquan, Cao Yichan, Yu Ji, pianists Sheng Yuan, Song Siheng, Chen Moye, Zuo Zhang, Cao Peng, Kong Jianing, violinists Li Weigang, Xie Nan, Ning Feng, Wang Zhijiong, cellists Qin Liwei and Mo Mo, soprano singers Song Yuanming, Ruan Yuqun, Cai Nan, Guo Chengcheng, etc. Among them, many are old friends who have cooperated with Hang Ai for many years, as well as foreign Chinese artists who have worked hard to join.

In Yang Yang’s view, the epidemic is oncoming like waves of waves, and Chinese musicians, especially the younger generation, are riding the wind and waves. “We are like panning for gold in the waves, looking for bright spots to light up the future one by one. This music season, we have arranged for many young artists to collaborate on the same stage, especially in the ‘small but fine’ chamber music and popularization concerts. The young conductors Zhang Bingbing, Huang Yi, Zhang Lu, Chai Haofu, Sun Yifan, Jin Yukuang, etc. actively joined in.” Yang Yang said that with the wave of overseas students returning home during the epidemic, outstanding young artists in Hang Ai also began to ” “Carrying the Beam” – Hong Yin, the orchestra’s resident conductor, and the trumpet chief Yao Tianhao will bring Haydn’s classics, the clarinet chief Zhao Ke will play Debussy’s clarinet rhapsody, and the orchestra’s chiefs, led by the orchestra’s chief Yuan Quan, will bring a series of chamber music.

𝄞 Classic to Master Multi-dimensional Nurturing Soil

In the 2022-2023 music season, the orchestra will continue its practice this year, paying tribute to masters and reviewing classics in the form of a series of “memorial” concerts. The works will include masterpieces by many music masters, including the 220th anniversary of Berlioz’s birth, the 190th anniversary of Brahms’ birth, the 180th anniversary of Grieg’s birth, the 160th anniversary of Debussy’s birth, and the memory of Rachmaninoff. Concerts on the 150th anniversary of his birth and the 70th anniversary of Prokofiev’s death. It is worth mentioning that there will be two “marathon” closing concerts at the end of the season, with Yang Yang leading the orchestra to perform a full set of four Brahms symphonies.

In the current environment, how to continuously consolidate and expand the audience is also the direction that the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra has been exploring. In addition to Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, which are familiar to the public, the orchestra will perform modern and modern works of the 20th century, such as Paul Hindemith’s Symphony Variations on a Theme of Weber, Matisse the Painter, Alexander von Zemling Symphony No. 1 in D minor by Alexis Iguedesman, Kukaracha, Tango Unnamed, Bombay Rumba, Franz Doppler’s Andantes and Rondos, Joseph Sue Gram’s Serenade for Strings in E flat major, etc. Among them, many pieces are the first performance of the orchestra.

“Moreover, the number of our chamber music has doubled this year, just to allow more audiences to become fans of Hang Ai through small but exquisite enough repertoires, expand the cultivation of classical music, and lead the construction of urban art.” Yang Yang said, In the future, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra will further expand the performance forms for different groups of people, such as music blind box and light food classical, to cover more audience groups, bring the good ideas of music popularization to the depths of the city, and guide the public audience to integrate listening to classical music. everyday life.

𝄞 Millennium Elegance Symphony of Song Dynasty

Tide Chung Qiantang, Symphonic Exhibition. Tonight, the long-awaited symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” by Hangzhou music fans will have its premiere in Zhejiang and will officially appear at the opening ceremony of the 2022-2023 music season. Yang Yang conducts the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra and joins hands with sheng player Zhong Zhiyue, pipa player Yu Yuanchun, erhu player Tan Wei, pianist Cao Peng, soprano singer Guo Chengcheng and flute and flute player Wang Junkan. Hangzhou, the ancient capital, adds a touch of autumn rhythm of the millennium elegant Song Dynasty.

Under the leadership of the China Music Association Symphony Orchestra Alliance, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra and 23 symphony orchestras across the country jointly commissioned the creation of a large-scale symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”. Inspired by Wang Ximeng’s painting “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” in the Northern Song Dynasty, the work uses the orchestra and different instruments such as Sheng, Pipa, Erhu, Piano, Dixiao, Soprano and other instrumental concerts, through the understanding of traditional Chinese culture and its aesthetic connotations. Love, to the praise of the pure love of people with lofty ideals from ancient times to the present, showing the great spiritual world of the Chinese nation that is open and tolerant of the world.

“A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” was composed by the famous composer Zhao Lin in one year. In addition to the musical style full of national charm, he also draws a lot of materials from Chinese classical literature, and revitalizes this famous scroll into a musical poem. inner feelings towards nature. As the famous conductor Yu Long said, “The theme of this work is both China and Chinese people.”

The Municipal Party Committee Cultural Work Conference pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the creation of literary and artistic works in the new era, and strive to create two or three phenomenal literary and artistic works with distinctive Hangzhou recognition. “As Hangzhou’s ‘golden business card’ for foreign cultural exchanges, our Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra has the mission and responsibility to create musical works that show the new atmosphere and eulogize the new era, and help the construction of Hangzhou’s famous historical and cultural city.” Li Liang said that in the coming year Based on “Welcome to Hangzhou Asian Games and Promote Song Yun Culture”, the orchestra will commission to create a series of symphonies of the times that combine traditional Chinese culture with contemporary aesthetic pursuits and are loved by the people.