Three Chinese astronauts returned from the space station: “It was a complete success”

Three chinese astronauts, who spent six months in space, returned to Earth. They maintained that the mission was a success.

They were at the Tiangong space station. The Shenzhou-15 mission capsule arrived normally at the landing site, located in the northern region of Mongolia.

The astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qinqming y Zhang Lu They left the capsule in “good physical condition”, according to the official Xinhua news agency, quoted by AFP.

“The mission was a complete success”added the official report.

The trip was lLaunched on November 29, 2022, represents the 10th manned Chinese space flight and the 15th. of the Shenzhou program.

Footage showed medics in white uniforms and masks covering the astronauts in blue blankets and slowly leading them away from the landing zone.

The trio of astronauts had spent six months at Tiangong Station, also known as CSS, the China National Space Administration’s third station in low-Earth orbit.

The Asian cosmonauts conducted spacewalks and various scientific experiments during their 183-day stay, the longest manned mission carried out by China so far.

China’s other space missions

Last week, China sent three more astronauts, including the first civilian in orbit, to the Tiangong space station as part of the next mission, Shenzhou-16.

The world‘s second largest economy has allocated billions of dollars to its space program to close the gap with the United States and Russia, added AFP.

China plans to send a manned mission to the Moon in 2030, and also plans to build a new base on the surface of the Earth’s satellite.

