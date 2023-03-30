The Neuquén State oil company, Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén (GyP) made the quarterly cutoff yesterday for the reception of offers for the areas it has within the Neuquén Exploratory Plan and he had the good news that offers were presented for the exploration of two areas with potential in Vaca Muerta.

The interest of some firms in participating in Vaca Muerta has already had been anticipated by the president of GyP, Alberto Saggese, in dialogue with Energía Onbut now it was revealed that it was the signatures Pampa Energía and an alliance formed by Selva María Oil and Interoil Argentina.

In the first case, the company led by Marcelo Mindlin submitted an offer for the area The Tacanas Northa 120 square kilometer block located in the central zone of the province, and also in Vaca Muerta, which would allow the company to expand its presence in that area.

It is precisely that Pampa Energía, already had an exploration permit in that block that now seeks to extend since the same It is bordered to the west by the company’s star area, El Mangrullo.

The second offer that was presented corresponded to Selva Maria Oil SA and Interoil Argentina SA jointly for the area Bajo del Toro Estea block that has an area of ​​133 square kilometers and that in October 2021 it was returned by the Norwegian firm Equinor, after terminating the exploration agreement it had with GyP.

This block is located in the middle of the developments that are in the pilot phase in the north of Vaca Muerta, close to the town of Rincón de los Sauces and unlike the one requested by Pampa Energía, in this case it is focused on oil production.

Both Pampa Energía and Selva María Oil already have assets in Vaca Muertain the first case with blocks with marked activity -although more in the tight segment than in the shale- and in the case of Selva María Oil in the exploration of two other blocks still under study.

While the fNorwegian irma Interoil Argentina It would not have a presence as a formal operator to date, although it is common for it to work together with Selva María. And it is notable that he requests the operation of a block that less than two years ago left another Norwegian firm.

GyP will study the offers

From GyP it was explained that During the next few days the firm will evaluate the proposals receivedin principle with respect to the so-called «About A» Background, for the qualification of the bidders.

Once this instance has been passed, the “On B”, relative to the economic offer that was the point at which the last offer of areas was stopped.

It is worth remembering that GyP has not sealed an agreement for new areas of the Exploration Plan since before the pandemic, since in 2021 it also received offers but for such a low price that they implied too little exploration for the size of the areas with potential in Vaca Muerta.



