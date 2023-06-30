Three Cordovan chefs who “export” their talent to Buenos Aires and San Francisco, United States

Chefs Roal Zuzulich (Herencia, Sibaris), Facundo Tochi (Sibaris) and Javier Rodríguez (El Papagayo, Standard 69) are and will be cooking abroad these days. Roal and Tochi have been in Buenos Aires for two weeks, forming part of the Amarra project (formerly Chila).

It is a federal cooking project in which different chefs from the different provinces show the latest local haute cuisine. Currently, it is Córdoba’s turn, and Facundo and Roal are the guests who are offering a menu specially designed for this occasion.

The menu includes cured silverside, peppers, black olives, and fennel; baby squid, chicken broth on the disk and topinambur; mushrooms, roasted vegetable broth, egg, lima beans and vegetable chips; corn, kid and miso butter; catch of the day, chickpeas, red chorizo ​​and vegetables; two-cook duck, spiced carrots and dried plums; agnolotti c with Cordoba pumpkin, sbrinz cheese, quinoa and sage.

Also ossobuco with white polenta from Caroya, leeks and almonds; pumpkin, pears, quince, apples; raspberries, yogurt and olluco; and dark chocolate, kumquats and spices. The cost of the menu is $23,500 (water included). Amarra works from Wednesday to Saturday from 20 to 23, at Alicia Moreau de Justo 1160, Puerto Madero, CABA. Reservations at (011) 4343-6067.

“I was invited to a restaurant in San Francisco (United States) called Turntable. I’m going to cook a menu for El Papagayo there for a month. They wrote to me on Instagram and then they called me,” says Javier.

Turntable is a restaurant that offers the chance to discover talented young chefs from around the world. Every month the proposal changes with an outstanding chef from different origins.

“It’s nice because we are going to show there what we do, by the way we change the air. I am going to try to renew, to come back with new ideas, ”she adds. As for the menu, she assures that it will be “very similar to what you can try every day here.”

Javier Rodríguez, chef at El Papagayo.

The tasting menu includes cherry toast and sobrasada; oyster, green apple and thai basil; organic egg boiled briefly, fermented honey and sour cream; asparagus and apple gazpacho, trout and roe; roasted eggplant, black sesame, charred pepper jam and yogurt; charred bread with butter and tomato and humita, smoked provolone and spicy chive sauce.

Also roasted duck breast, roasted peaches, pine nuts and gastric vermouth; pumpkin, parsley jam and toasted walnut milk; and peanut, dark chocolate and yuzu semifreddo. The price will be 132 dollars and 210 with wine pairing.

The sixth edition of Mercado de Bodegas is coming, a cultural gastronomic fair for all audiences, oriented to the knowledge and promotion of wines, sparkling wines and other related products.

This time the call is at the Costa Warcalde complex (Zanón 9630) this Sunday, July 2, from 5 to 9 pm. Tickets can be obtained through the website passline.com. The value is five thousand pesos and includes free tasting of medium and high-end wines.

