Three dead, 5 wounded in shooting with gangs at an annual parade in New Mexico

RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Three people were killed and five wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting at an annual motorcycle parade in a New Mexico town, according to the mayor.

The shooting, which occurred around 5 p.m., left three people dead and five injured, who were taken to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque and nearby Taos, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said in a video shared on Facebook.

The 41st Annual Red River Memorial Parade brought about 20,000 motorcyclists to the town, Calhoun said.

The shooting between motorcycle gang members occurred between two stores, he added.

“All the shooters have been arrested,” he said. “There is absolutely no threat to the community.”

New Mexico State Police had earlier reported on Twitter two dead and six wounded in the shooting.

Most of Red River’s main drag, where the crash occurred, had been closed to the public for the investigation and authorities asked area businesses to remain closed Sunday, Calhoun said in a statement.

“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our local community,” the mayor said. “We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we go through this difficult time.”

Some of the victims were treated at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) southeast of Red River. Local Taos police and Taos County police were protecting the hospital, state police said on Twitter.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, according to state police.

Other victims were taken to New Mexico University Hospital, which was protected by Albuquerque police, according to KRQE.

Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas issued an emergency declaration to impose a curfew in the town from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, with an immediate ban on the sale of alcohol.

