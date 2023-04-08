Three people died this Friday afternoon in a frontal crash on National Route 35, north of the city of Santa Rosa.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The victims were from Caleufú (a married couple, around 75 years old) and Eduardo Castex (a 62-year-old man), the authorities informed Diario Textual.

Is about Omar Jesús Felicianihis wife ester morenoy Juan Carlos Maruellireported the Textual Newspaper of La Pampa.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., 300 meters from the entrance to the Campus of the National University of La Pampa.

According to the Diario Textual, they collided with a Ford Bronco -led by Feliciani, who was heading from Caleufú to Santa Rosa- against a Volkswagen Amarok -under the command of Maruelli, who did it from the capital to Castex-. They did it in the eastern sector of the route, that is, where the Amarok circulated.

The two occupants of the Bronco, who came to visit a daughter in Santa Rosa, died on the spot, while the driver of the Amarok died at the Molas Hospital.

Yamila Laballén, 27 years old who was accompanying the Amarok, is in serious condition, hospitalized, authorities told Diario Textual.



