Home Entertainment Three dead in head-on collision north of Santa Rosa
Entertainment

Three dead in head-on collision north of Santa Rosa

by admin
Three dead in head-on collision north of Santa Rosa

Three people died this Friday afternoon in a frontal crash on National Route 35, north of the city of Santa Rosa.

The victims were from Caleufú (a married couple, around 75 years old) and Eduardo Castex (a 62-year-old man), the authorities informed Diario Textual.

Is about Omar Jesús Felicianihis wife ester morenoy Juan Carlos Maruellireported the Textual Newspaper of La Pampa.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., 300 meters from the entrance to the Campus of the National University of La Pampa.

According to the Diario Textual, they collided with a Ford Bronco -led by Feliciani, who was heading from Caleufú to Santa Rosa- against a Volkswagen Amarok -under the command of Maruelli, who did it from the capital to Castex-. They did it in the eastern sector of the route, that is, where the Amarok circulated.

The two occupants of the Bronco, who came to visit a daughter in Santa Rosa, died on the spot, while the driver of the Amarok died at the Molas Hospital.

Yamila Laballén, 27 years old who was accompanying the Amarok, is in serious condition, hospitalized, authorities told Diario Textual.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Seriously, Electronic Impotence Ruined Me - Confessions of a Editor--Fast Technology--Technology Changes the Future

You may also like

Champion and “1”: no one takes the first...

Noochie ֳ Looping ԭ Daft Punk

Alberto Fernández celebrated the return of Brazil to...

The Open of the Center has a new...

More than a dozen films competed for the...

Attack in Tel Aviv: violence intensifies and leaves...

Tigers in 2023 should be careful alone

In search of resurrection – La Stampa

the red velvet cake that complicated the participants

Old trees bloom new flowers: UDO Super 6...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy