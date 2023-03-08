Roca had an intense exchange of views last night about the past, present and future of the city. The six candidates for mayor publicly debated at the CAIC headquartersfive days before the elections that will define the next municipal authorities.

Five thematic axes and a question from neighbors marked the exchange of ideas -and criticism- between Maria Emilia Soriacurrent community chief who is seeking re-election by the Pasión por Roca party, and the five opponents of this electoral round: Carlos Banacloy (Rock Pride), mario alvarez (People’s Unity), Gaston Soto (Changes General Roca), Elena Correa (New MORE) and Carlos Castro (Left Front and Workers Unity).

It was precisely this last candidate the most incisive in his exhibitionsseverely questioning the local, provincial and national policies that in his opinion prevent the development of the city and its important group of workers.

Insecurity in Roca was one of the points that generated the highest level of counterpointswith questions from Soria due to the lack of provincial investment in terms of resources for the Police.

“Today there are three cell phones throughout the city. There are no cell phones at police station 21”, maintained the head of the Executive, alluding to reports received from members of the security force.

Soto’s proposal within this area was to incorporate technology into urban surveillance systems and the reply of the FIT-U applicant, who demanded to stop stigmatizing popular neighborhoods due to the lack of security and start thinking about the problem “from above”. down”.

“We continue with old stigmas. We believe that more light is more security. We cannot associate poverty with certainty. The problem does not start from the bottom up, but from the top down. What concrete solutions did the cameras brought by the mayor bring? Those cameras have to point at political and police power,” Castro said.

María Emilia Soria, with an ordered speech

Mayor Soria adjusted most of her exhibitions to writings, where she had data on works carried out and others projected in the 2023 Budget. He highlighted the 4,500 million pesos planned for infrastructure this year in the city.

Despite this approach, the president had to face matching looks from her adversaries on the lack of planning in urban development, the lack of services in the sectors furthest from the center and the low efficiency of social investment.

“Roca has been transformed into a snack factory”, Banacloy said. He then added that “the city grew in a disorderly way”, reaching almost 200 km2. “There is malpractice. We are delivering lots without services” when “a lot is never delivered without water”.

For this reason, in one of the several reproaches between the representatives of the provincial and local officialism, the candidate of Orgullo Roquense affirmed that “ARSA may have thousands of defects, but the one that lots without services, by way of exception, is the municipality.”

Soria reviewed the completed works, among which he highlighted the inauguration of homes, lighting fixtures, and projects to extend basic services in all neighborhoods. He also thanked the national government for the externally financed projects, among which he mentioned a sewage treatment plant.

The other candidates exposed a different reality and that is why they proposed other paths of development.

Soto urged having a “closer” municipality, encouraging to add views of neighbors and institutions to government management. “Let them come back with the name they want, but participation must be reactivated,” he said about the neighborhood councils.

Correa prioritized the need to build houses, while Álvarez insisted that “it becomes necessary to rethink smart municipal investments, defining what types of companies we are going to look for to set up, what kind of benefits we are going to offer them”. In that sense, he promised to prioritize industries related to food.

The lack of an airport was another important axis of debate, where Soria emphasized the responsibility of the Río Negro government, recalling that the station has been under the control of the Province since the beginning of 2020.

Carlos Banacloy: “We ignore production”

Banacloy assured that the municipality underestimated the productive sector in recent years, promising greater integration if it wins the elections next Sunday. “Today we are neglecting productive activity. Why does Regina have a third of the population and triple the number of sheds? asked.

In that part of the debate, Castro opined that “Celebrating the construction of 63 in a context where the need for housing is in the thousands, should be ashamed.”

“The sectors that speak here about the development of the province and the city are the ones that vote in favor of the adjustment and it seems to us that we have to issue ordinances that protect the productive sector,” he added.

At the end of the meeting, Soto directly questioned Banacloy about the shortcomings of the city, asking him to speak with the governor, because “the dispute of the last 12 years has left us hostage” and “we are dissociated from the needs of the people.”

The debate was organized by the Chamber of Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, together with the three public universities located in the city: the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences of the National University of Comahue, the National University of Río Negro and the University Institute Patagonian of the Arts (IUPA).

The lack of services in the neighborhoods of Roca

Urban planning was one of the issues that marked the greatest distance among Roca’s mayoral candidates.

Mayor Soria said that her objective is “May Roca continue to grow” and within that horizon, he raised his idea of ​​”deepening decentralization”, bringing services to the most remote sectors, as long as the company ARSA signs the feasibility for those projects.

What interests me most is to continue the path of growth started in 2003. The dialogue was and will continue to be with the Province. I am interested in decisions being made by a person from Roca and not by someone who depends on what they say in Viedma or Cipolletti. María Emilia Soria, candidate for Pasión por Roca.

Carlos Banacloy responded by saying that “a note to ARSA demanding the service is not the solution”, because “the planning deficit is not from three years ago”, but rather “There hasn’t been a serious urbanization project for years.”

To manage you cannot start from a political ideology. You have to take off your shirt and invite those who never took place. Roca cannot continue to be subjected to that fracture. You have to recover your identity. Carlos Banacloy, candidate for Orgullo Roquense.

Mario Alvarez insisted that the city is dispersed and must be compact in order to provide efficient services. Therefore he concluded that “There are first class and second class neighborhoods, because the municipality put its efforts in the center.” “The city has to grow to the west and east. Generate quality urban land,” said the Popular Unity candidate.

The city has spent long years of postponement, involved in a childish dispute, in an undesirable crack that has only served to keep the sewers and streets detonated, among many other examples. Mario Álvarez, Popular Unity candidate.

For his part, Carlos Castro stated that “The city does not grow disorderly, but grows according to the ordering imposed by the real estate business“.

“Land does not have to be a business, it has to be a social asset for the development of people”, emphasized the FIT applicant.

The municipality is not a company. We have to work on changing the logic that has been governed. When adjusting, there is no crack there. Carlos “Beto” Castro, FIT candidate.

At that point, Elena Correa insisted on the need to build houses to generate work.

I don’t need to do any survey to find out what is missing, what is needed. I toured the entire city and we want to bring solutions to those neighbors who work and can’t make ends meet. Elena Correa, candidate of the New MAS.

Finally, Gastón Soto invited his adversaries to put aside their differences, because “Today there is no crack, but a deep wound that hurts.”

I don’t want eternal public office. I want to bring real and deep solutions to the neighbors. Give back to Roca what he gave me. Gastón Soto, candidate for Cambia General Roca.



