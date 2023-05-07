Home » Three keys to thinking about public health after the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. There have been more than 765 million people with the COVID-19 disease and more than 6.9 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The social and economic impact that this public health emergency has had forced us to reflect and draw lessons to learn and consider for the future.

In Bariloche, a few days ago, the Pre-Congress of the I International Congress of the Argentine Association of Public Health “One health: for an Argentina with equity” was held.

It was organized by the Argentine Association of Public Health (AASP), the Ministry of Health of the Río Negro province and the medicine career of the National University of Río Negro – Andean Headquarters. Sanitarians, professionals, teachers, health workers and health workers met to discuss relevant issues “with the aim of building ties from and for Public Health.”

in dialogue with RIO NEGRO, Arnaldo Medina, born in Roca, president of the AASP and rector of the Arturo Jauretche National University, recounted the 3 keys to keep in mind for the future. One of the keys is that the pandemic showed the need to strengthen the “One Health” approach that has been promoted for 20 years in academic settings.

This approach considers human health and animal health to be interdependent and linked to the ecosystems in which they coexist.

Arnaldo Medina, from Roca and rector of the Arturo Jauretche National University, warned about the crisis in human resources dedicated to health

The One Health concept includes collaborative efforts from multiple disciplines, from medical personnel, veterinarians, researchers, among others, who must work locally, nationally, and globally to achieve optimal health for people, animals, and the environment.

The second key is that health must have comprehensiveness, Medina pointed out. “It should also be possible to dialogue horizontally and comprehensively, not only from a vision of health services. Environmental issues should be included, food, development, poverty, animal health, zoonoses, domestic animals that are part of families. That is to say, between all that there has to be a dialogue and a link, ”he said.

The third key is to pay attention to the crisis of human resources dedicated to health. “There are problems in the distribution of professionals between the different regions of Argentina. There is a shortage of nursing personnel and critical medical specialties, ”she warned.

“During the meeting, we exposed the idea that health can change people’s lives and we want that to be discussed,” Medina said. The pandemic made public health among the priorities, demonstrating its importance and necessity. That is why we want health to be in the current political debate”.

In the Pre-Congress in Bariloche, the vice-rector of the UNRN Andean Headquarters, Diego Aguiar, the Secretary of Equity and Sanitary Articulation of the Province of Río Negro, Natalia Freisztav, and the director of the Medicine career, Germán Guaresti, also participated.


