Three lives for one: in Garrahan they performed a multi-transplant from a single donor

Almost three decades after having performed the first pediatric liver transplant in a public hospital in Argentina, Garrahan once again demonstrated that he continues to be a pioneer in medical matters: from a single cadaveric donor, he simultaneously transplanted a heart to a 4-year-old child , a lung to a 13-year-old teenager and the liver to a one-year-old baby. The triple intervention required the precise coordination of a hundred experts.

It all started when the hospital’s Liver Transplant WhatsApp group was activated: it was a Saturday at the end of August, at 4:58 p.m. The message warned: “Probable operation for a 12-month-old patient with biliary atresia.” In minutes the exchanges multiplied and as more details arrived, the communication was replicated and expanded by the groups of cardiovascular and pulmonary surgeons, plus the respective anesthetists and instrument technicians.

In a few hours it became clear that it was going to be a simultaneous triple transplant, of high pediatric complexity, in which – in total – three professional teams would intervene, requiring the tight coordination of almost one hundred professionals.

Logistical difficulties also had to be overcome since the donor died in a hospital in the town of Junín, a city in Buenos Aires that does not have an airport. Therefore, the logistics team had to find a nearby airport terminal and coordinate other ambulance transfers.

Barely twelve hours after the first alert, the operation was underway. Mariano Boglione, one of the coordinators of the Garrahan Surgical Center, was one of the members of the team who traveled on Saturday, August 26, to operate on the donor. He recalled that “the problem we had is that Junín does not have an airport and we had to look for an alternative one. “We chose Chacabuco and decided to use a smaller plane, a turboprop, because it was more suitable for going down the dirt runway that we had to use,” he said. And so five professionals and the pilot traveled to Junín to perform the ablation of the donated organs.

In this type of donations, logistics becomes key due to the limited time: from the moment the ablation of each organ occurs until its implantation in the recipients, the cold ischemia time for a heart or lung is just four hours, while for the liver that time can extend to no more than between 24 and 36 hours.

That is why the use of a plane became essential to, after the ablation, transport the material to the operating rooms where the recipients were waiting, ready to receive the transplant organs.

Precisely, “having the availability to assemble such a team of trained personnel, who must work in three different teams, in three operating rooms, but simultaneously, and putting almost a hundred people to work in teams on a weekend in which the majority “You must leave your personal commitments to respond to the call of this emergency, it is something that makes us proud and we value it very much as a team,” said Pablo García Delucis, the head of Cardiovascular Surgery, Heart Transplantation and Peripheral Vascular Surgery at the hospital.

The heart transplant itself took a total of 4 hours and 50 minutes and a larger heart (from an adult) could be used because the recipient patient suffered from pulmonary hypertension, something that was analyzed together with the head of the clinical area of ​​the service, Dora Haag.

This heart transplant was not too different from other similar procedures carried out by this team, although there were professionals from that area collaborating in the two-lung transplant that was performed in the neighboring operating room and which lasted for a period of six hours and in which there were than resorting to the use of extracorporeal inflation pumps. In that place, a 13-year-old teenager who had suffered from necrotizing pneumonia received her lung, the consequences of which led her to the only possible treatment for her being her transplant.

Finally the liver was done. “This triple transplant means that Garrahan continues to carry the flag of childhood transplantology in Argentina and that is very important,” said Oscar Imventarza, head of Liver Transplantation at the institution, with pride. And he added: “We continue working on the path of performing forty-five liver transplants per year to improve the quality of life of patients who need it.”

“This is not the first time that the Hospital has carried out a triple intervention simultaneously and that speaks to us of continuity and technical excellence,” said Patricia García Arrigoni, executive medical director of Garrahan, proudly. And she concluded: “It represents a source of pride for us and a milestone for pediatric public health, which we work every day to sustain and improve.”

Life figures

◆ 7,132 Argentines are currently on the waiting list.

◆ 1288 is the number of transplants that have been done so far this year.

◆ 571 people were donors in 2023.

◆ 12.35 is the number of donors per million inhabitants this year.

◆ The Garrahan liver transplant service is about to reach a thousand interventions.

◆ The first transplant that was done in Argentina was in 1928. It was done at the Rawson Hospital and it was a corneal intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

