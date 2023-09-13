three marches for Wednesday

This Wednesday three marches were organized in Neuquén that led to traffic chaos. They are concentrated in the central area and in the upper area, a point that does not usually register so many demonstrations. This is accompanied by the second day of strike by hospital workers who are grouped in ATE.

This morning, the general secretary of ATE, Carlos Quintriqueo, explained in “Let’s start” on RÍO NEGRO RADIO, that the march was called from 9:30 a.m., at the union headquarters (Yrigoyen 554).

The final destination is the Government House, to demand that the Health joint meeting be resumed, which, according to the leader, has been paralyzed for a month.

Quintriqueo’s analysis is that the ministries slow down their tasks due to the transition with the government of Rolando Figueroa, when it is not justified because their demands are not directly linked to the budget.

This week, ATE, in addition to protesting for Health, maintained the strike of the Civil Registries and tomorrow there will be a strike of the promotion commissions to demand that their workers be incorporated into the general collective labor agreement.

In addition to ATE, the Private Activity Union (SIAP) mobilizes today, at 10:30, at Government House. The outsourced workers are still on strike in hospitals and health centers, demanding that the ministry that hired the companies intervene for non-compliance. They explained that not all of them pay the bonus and that job continuity is not guaranteed.

The third protest is that of the Cerámica Neuquén workers at 10, in front of the Labor headquarters located in Avenida del Trabajo 650, against the auction, after having agreed with the Calf public services cooperative that the electricity supply be reconnected.

They indicated that the auction date is October 27, and they prepare to face it. “We want the pre-agreement to be signed between the parties, which includes the former owners, which provides a response to all parties and allows us to keep the factory running and the 80 jobs,” they maintained.

Listen to Carlos Quintriqueo on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

