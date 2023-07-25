Three million tickets to activate the logistics of the PASO in Río Negro

The Electoral Justice received yesterday in Viedma some 3 million ticketswhich will be used for the national primary elections in Río Negro.

The reception in the Federal Court of the capital will now allow progress with the logistical operational complex, so that on August 13 they will open 1,790 tables, distributed in 304 establishments in the province.

This year’s PASO will define the presidential and legislative candidates who will compete in the general elections on October 22. In Río Negro there are eight spaces with pre-candidates for national deputies and provincial representatives in Parlasur, but in the dark rooms the offer will be broader, because presidential formulas that do not have Río Negro pre-candidates for the National Congress or the Mercosur Parliament will also appear.

In the same way as in the 2019 national elections, the format of the ballots will be different from that used for provincial or municipal elections.

Voters will have available up to four sections joined from left to rightstarting with the presidential formula, followed by the pre-candidates to Parlasur by national district, then by the pre-candidates to national deputies and finally the Rionegrino aspirants to Parlasur.

According to party sources, each list could deliver until yesterday up to a maximum of 120 ballots for each of the 1,790 ballot boxes that will be opened for STEP.

These 214,800 ballots are added to another 106,400, so that in each of the 304 voting centers there are 350 “contingency tickets”intended for replacements or other unforeseen events.

In this way, each list sent to Justice up to 321,200 ticketsin boxes that yesterday morning were occupying a large space within the Federal Court of Viedma, which has electoral jurisdiction within the province.

The printing of the ballots is the responsibility of the parties, which use the funds allocated by the State. For this year’s PASO, the National Electoral Directorate established a value of $2.92 per ticket.

In cases where there is internal competition, such as Juntos por el Cambio or the FIT in Río Negro, it is usual for the lists to divide these public funds equally, completing the printing costs with party resources.





