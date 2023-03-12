The Three Musketeers of Dance—Shen Yun Performers: I want to say this to my young self. (Shen Yun works)

[The Epoch Times, March 12, 2023]As a Shen Yun performer, the Three Musketeers of Dance have toured around the world for more than 10 years. Is there anything they regret over the years?

In this episode, they will share their experience and advice with conductor Milan Nachev, soprano Yu Ming and other dancers, and tell their young selves how to accept challenges with a positive attitude and persevere.

However, Pu Yu wants to travel through time and space to warn his past self, will he succeed in the end? When Baoyuan talked about his own experience, his face turned red. What did he say?

