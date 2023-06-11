Three officials from two major newspapers in Henan were killed and participated in slandering Falun Gong | Liu Shuzhi | Yang Changchun | Dahe Daily

[The Epoch Times, June 10, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jiesi) According to a report from Minghui.com, three former vice presidents, deputy editors, and chief editors of two major newspapers in Henan Province died suddenly or died of illness. They all participated in discrediting and slandering Falun Gong.

Liu Shuzhi, the former deputy director and deputy editor-in-chief of Henan Province “Dahe Daily”, died of illness on March 22, 2021. Yang Changchun, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper, died suddenly in the early morning of May 27, 2017, at the age of 53. Shi Chunlei, editor-in-chief of the editorial center of Nanyang Evening News in Henan Province, died of a sudden illness on December 10, 2021, while returning from a business trip.

“Dahe Daily” is a major newspaper under the “Henan Daily” newspaper group with a circulation of more than 1 million copies. The newspaper claims to be one of the top 100 newspapers in the world, the top 500 in the world, and the top 20 urban newspapers in China.

Since the CCP persecuted Falun Gong in 1999, Dahe Daily has published a large number of articles slandering Falun Gong. Minghui.com repeatedly exposed that “Dahe Daily” reprinted articles attacking and slandering Falun Gong. See the following examples:

The 4215th issue (July 27, 2007) of “Dahe Daily” sponsored by Henan Daily Newspaper Group published an article slandering Falun Gong.

In May 2008, “Dahe Daily” published and reproduced an article slandering Falun Gong published by “Changchun Evening News“.

Henan Provincial Women’s Prison, also known as “Xinxiang City Women’s Prison in Henan Province”, is a black den for persecuting female Falun Gong practitioners. It implements a set of brainwashing techniques to cruelly persecute Falun Gong practitioners, such as using drugs and forcing them to watch DVDs that slander Falun Gong, etc., to persecute Falun Gong practitioners. Practitioners “transform” (give up cultivation). The prison colluded with Dahe News, Shanghai and CCTV to whitewash the prison as a civilized prison, slander Falun Gong practitioners as educated people, and deceive the people.

Shi Chunlei, former editor-in-chief of the Evening News Editing Center of Nanyang Daily, was born in 1971 and has worked in the media for nearly 30 years since 1992. The newspaper published a large number of articles that slandered and attacked Falun Gong and poisoned the people.

The Minghui website exposed the evil deeds of Nanyang Evening News during Shi Chunlei’s tenure as the editor-in-chief of the editorial center. Some examples are:

On November 7, 2003, the fifth page of Nanyang Evening News in Henan Province published a full-page article viciously attacking Falun Gong and Falun Gong’s master.

On January 1, 2004, “Nanyang Evening News” published on the front page the case of “Chen Fuzhao poisoning and murdering” and being shot to frame Falun Gong.

“Nanyang Evening News” and Nanyang.com also published a large number of articles slandering Falun Gong, encouraging citizens to report Falun Gong.

Minghui believes that what happened to Liu Shuzhi, deputy editor-in-chief of Dahe Daily, Yang Changchun, deputy editor-in-chief, and Shi Chunlei, editor-in-chief of Nanyang Evening News, is the karma of spreading lies and slandering Buddhism.

Since the CCP persecuted Falun Gong in 1999, media officials who used propaganda tools to slander and slander Falun Gong have suffered bad luck. See the following examples:

Li Dongsheng: The former deputy director of CCTV and the director of the office of the CCP’s “610” (an illegal organization dedicated to persecuting Falun Gong), was sentenced to 15 years in prison on January 12, 2016.

Chen Futhe former deputy director of the CCTV news commentary department, the director of CCTV’s “Oriental Time and Space”, and the producer of the fake “Tiananmen Self-immolation” case, suffered from stomach cancer and liver cancer in 2008, and died of illness after nine months of torture. 47 years old.

Luo JingCCTV anchor, broadcast “self-immolation false case”, inciting hatred, died of lymphoma cancer on June 5, 2009, severe oral ulcers, tongue ulcers, unable to speak, only 48 years old.

In recent years, cases of media officials who participated in the persecution of Falun Gong in mainland China suffered bad luck have been continuously exposed by Minghui.com:

Zheng Guangningthe vice president and editor-in-chief of Nanfang Daily Media Group (Nanfang Daily), suffered a sudden myocardial infarction on April 15, 2023, and died after treatment failed. He was 54 years old.

Chen Xiaohu, the deputy director and senior reporter of Xinhua News Agency’s Xinjiang branch, died in Beijing on June 7, 2021, at the age of 48. He once published a large number of articles slandering Falun Gong on the Internet, creating hatred.

Xu Zhuqingthe former president and editor-in-chief of China Youth Daily, died in Beijing on January 6, 2022, at the age of 78, due to lung adenocarcinoma.

Zhou Zhichun, the former vice president and deputy editor-in-chief of China Youth Daily, died in Beijing on December 8, 2022, at the age of 77. Caixin quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Zhou Zhichun had been found positive in a nucleic acid test.

