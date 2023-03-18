It’s okay that a sci-fi movie like 65: On the brink of extinction either a touch failed or does not fully meet the expectations of lovers of the genre. And it’s good because, apart from some vices typical of North American cinema (such as the recurrence of drama that torments the characters), the film written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the same ones who wrote a place in silenceby John Krasinski), and co-produced by Sam Raimi, is not afraid of risk and makes the most of the scarce resources it manages.

With only one actor and three actresses (two of whom are secondary), the film proposes a minimal and desperate premise: Mills (Adam Driver), an inhabitant of the planet Somaris, travels to space in search of a cure for his sick daughter (Chloe Coleman) and crashes into Earth at the time of the dinosaurs, that is, 65 million years ago, a few hours after an asteroid put an end to life on the planet.

The other protagonist is little Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), the only survivor of the ship driven by Mills. The girl speaks a strange language and the difficult dialogues between the two give rise to a particular relationship of paternal friendship. From then on, the two will have to survive surrounded by hungry dinosaurs. In this case, the aliens are the human protagonists.

The resemblance to the recent series The Last os Us (which also stars an adult and a girl) is unavoidable, as the terrain and genre are similar, although this is a sci-fi film set in prehistory.

As Mills and Koa arrive on Earth just before the asteroid hits, the adrenaline and urgency builds as minutes go by. The directors know how to create suspense and focus on the huge animals without paying too much attention to the impressive landscape that surrounds them, since stopping to contemplate nature in a life and death situation would be a mise-en-scene.

However, it is very annoying that they constantly introduce the drama of Mills’ daughter and the question of “family” and “home” to give a supposed validity or credibility to the story, when in reality that element goes against what what could have been a modest and solid science fiction story.

The film is a decent exponent of the dinosaur subgenre and, to a lesser extent, of the more unprejudiced B-class prehistoric monster subgenre. Clearly, the chips are on the special effects department, which manages to create impressive and monstrous dinosaurs, without abusing CGI and giving the protagonists the opportunity to put the film on their shoulders and immerse the viewer in their adventure.

65: On the brink of extinction it will probably be forgotten, but at least he has the courage to take risks that are unusual in today’s productions. That a film with two characters facing off against dinosaurs maintains interest until the end, is no small thing.

To see

65: On the verge of extinction (65, United States, 2023). Science fiction, Adventures. Good (***). Script and direction: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman and Nika King. Photography: Salvatore Totino. Music: Chris Bacon and Danny Elfman. Duration: 93 minutes. Suitable for people over 13 years of age. Complexity: nil. Sex: null. Violence: high. In theaters.