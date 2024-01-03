Three suspects arrested for possible terrorist activities in Argentina

Personnel from the Argentine Federal Police arrested this Tuesday three foreign men to have links to suspected terrorist activities what they were going to do in the country.

Through the Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit, the arrests were carried out, two in the City area and the remaining one in the Buenos Aires town of Avellaneda, at the request of the judge. Maria Serviniposition of the National Criminal and Correctional Court number 1.

They raided the place where the investigated people would stay. PHOTO: Ministry of Security

The Ministry of Security pays special attention to the Maccabee Pan American Games

The authorities put special attentionsince it is currently being developed in the City of Buenos Aires the XV edition of the Pan American Maccabee Gameswhich bring together more than 4,000 athletes from the Jewish community.

They assure that “Argentina is a potential target” of Hamas terrorist attacks

Personnel from the Argentine Federal Police made the arrests. PHOTO: Ministry of Security

One of the detainees would be Syrian nationalityalthough I had Venezuelan and Colombian passports in his name.

According to the police report, signs emerged of possible entry into the country of three citizens of Syrian and Lebanese originwho after arriving on different flights planned to meet in the city of Buenos Aires in order to plan an eventual terrorist action.

Personnel from the Argentine Federal Police made the arrests. PHOTO: Ministry of Security

Records also emerged related to a possible international shipment of a suspicious parcel weighing 35 kilogramsof which further information is unknown, originated in the Republic of Yemen, which would be received in one of the homes where those investigated would stay.

Likewise, the authorities maintain the alert regarding remaining suspectsand progress is being made in the analysis of the content of the cell phones that were seized from the possession of the detainees.

Personnel from the Argentine Federal Police made the arrests. PHOTO: Ministry of Security

ED

Share this: Facebook

X

