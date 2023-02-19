Three theaters co-produced Puccini’s classic opera “Tosca” premiered at Shanghai Station at the end of the monthFly into the homes of ordinary people

“Tosca” performance poster

As the premiere of the “Buick Masters Series” in Shanghai, the new version of the opera “Tosca” co-produced by the National Center for the Performing Arts, Shanghai Opera House and Shaanxi Grand Theater, co-sponsored by Shanghai Opera House and Shanghai Grand Theater will be held from February 24 to Appeared at the Shanghai Grand Theater on the 26th.

Under the baton of Shanghai Opera House President, conductor, and pianist Xu Zhong, the famous soprano He Hui will play the leading role of the most representative role in her opera career “Tosca” on the Chinese opera stage for the first time. The audience appreciates the unique charm of Puccini’s operas.

The dramatic tension is shocking

The opera “Tosca” is one of Puccini’s most important masterpieces. The libretto was written by Luigi Ilica and Giuseppe Giacosa based on the five-act play of the same name by Victoria Sardou. It premiered at the Teatro Constanci in Rome on January 14, 1900.

As the most detailed and profound opera work by opera master Puccini on the complex human nature, “Tosca” is famous all over the world for its stunning dramatic power, intoxicating musical melody and gripping storyline. The true description of social reality, the profound analysis of human nature, and the vivid interpretation of love and hatred make the play an eternal classic masterpiece in the history of opera art.

He Hui Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Kai photo

As a classic masterpiece of opera, “Tosca” has rich musical changes and profound connotations, and a huge orchestra, which puts extremely high demands on the conductor’s performance and cooperation with the orchestra and singers.During the rehearsal, the creation and rehearsal team polished a series of details such as breath, rhythm, and bowing, and the balance between different voices, vocals and music, so that the opera music written by Puccini can be clearly displayed. The emotional and inner changes of the characters in the play show a shocking dramatic tension.

‘Stars Are Splendid’ Plants Opera Seeds

As the 2023 artist of the Shanghai Opera House and the famous soprano He Hui who will lead the leading role this time, he is the only Chinese singer who has been invited to play the leading role in the world’s six top opera houses at the same time. “Tosca” is not only One of the most representative and labeled operas in her 25-year opera career, it is also her gold-lettered signboard on the international stage, and it is also the opera she has been invited to perform most frequently.

Photo by Xu Zhong Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Kai

Shanghai Opera House tenor Han Peng, who has previously collaborated with He Hui in both “Turandot” and “Harlequin”, couldn’t hide his excitement when talking about starring in the complete stage version of “Tosca”. “As early as 2010, I won the first prize in the Richard Zandonai International Young Singers Competition in Italy with the aria “Bright Star” in “Tosca”. After that, in the fifteenth session This aria was also one of my entries in the CCTV National Youth Singer Competition. If “Starlight” is the testimony of my vocal stardom, then “Tosca” is the original opera seed buried in my heart. I I have been looking forward to the day when I will star in “Tosca”, and now it is finally here.”

Huang Jingyu, deputy director of the Shanghai Opera House, said: “In this round of “Tosca” performances in Shanghai, there are not only outstanding young singers from the Shanghai Opera House Xu Xiaoying, Yu Yang, Xu Xiaoming, He Chao, Ji Yunhui, etc., but also national singers. Excellent young singers Wang Chong and Zhang Yang of the Grand Theater, and young baritone singers Wang Meng and Dou Qianming. In front of the stage, these artists from all over the world devoted themselves to their roles and performed passionately; proceed.”

Strong alliance deepens cooperation

With the development of the domestic art performance industry, the audience’s demand for high-quality art works is increasing, and the opera market has also ushered in a new space for development. This new version of “Tosca” is co-produced by the National Center for the Performing Arts, Shanghai Opera House, and Shaanxi Grand Theater. The strong alliance has opened up a new model of in-depth cooperation in domestic opera rehearsals.

Zhao Tiechun, deputy director of the National Center for the Performing Arts, said: “”Tosca” held its online premiere during the live broadcast week of the 15th anniversary of the National Center for the Performing Arts in December last year, and received wide acclaim. This Shanghai station performance will return to the offline theater. You can feel the tension-filled performances of He Hui, Han Peng and other singers up close.”

A group photo of the platooning team was taken by Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Kai

After completing the performance in Shanghai, “Tosca” will hold a three-place tour. In December, NCPA will join hands with Shanghai Opera House and Shaanxi Grand Theater again to jointly produce the opera “Romeo and Juliet”.

“This joint production demonstrates the unremitting pursuit and firm confidence of the three theaters in performance quality. Theater cooperation is the future trend. It will gather outstanding domestic singers and high-quality resources, and link up with multi-regional performing arts markets to create a larger-scale and higher-level theater. The “big tome” repertoire will not only bring the audience a fresher and richer viewing experience, but will also promote the prosperity of the Chinese opera market.” Xu Zhong, director of the Shanghai Opera House, told reporters, “As a domestic opera creation and production The National Center for the Performing Arts and the Shanghai Opera House have a long history of artistic exchanges. This year we have launched a new cooperation in opera production and performance, and will further cooperate in creation and performance.”(Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhu Yuan)