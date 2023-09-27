Three-year agreement between Salesians and Confindustria Moda to overcome the mismatch

Listen to the audio version of the article

A three-year partnership agreement to promote professional training in the fashion sector, in Italy and around the world. It was signed by Confindustria Moda – the federation that brings together the seven Italian fashion and accessories associations – and the Salesians of CNOS-FAP, National Federation of Salesian Professional Training Centres. The aim of the collaboration is to promote youth employment in the sector, providing high-quality professional training, also open to boys and girls from other countries.

The agreement was signed by Don Giuliano Giacomazzi, General Director of the CNOS FAP Federation and Ercole Botto Poala, President of Confindustria Moda, in the main headquarters of the Salesian family in Italy, in the Valdocco area, in Turin. In concrete terms, the partnership will lead to the definition of professional training paths, based on the needs expressed by companies and districts in the sector, in the various Italian regions. The project also provides for the possibility of creating international exchange paths through the network of Salesian DBTechs to facilitate the employment inclusion of young foreigners, trained in Salesian schools in their countries of origin.

The coordination of this partnership will be managed by a Coordination Committee made up of representatives of Confindustria Moda and CNOS-FAP. The inspiration for this collaborative path came from the experience achieved in the province of Biella. Thanks to the Salesian training network, the fashion sector industries are trying to overcome the mismatch between job supply and demand and are aiming to attract young talents with related training proposals. to the needs of businesses.

«We need to invest in kids and put them at the center of a development project – underlines Don Giuliano Giacomazzi – This agreement goes against the grain because it seriously bets on the youngest and makes them protagonists of their own path. In our experience, excellence comes from the union between training skills and manufacturing skills.”

This agreement aims to plan the work of the next few years, explains Ercole Botto, and «meets the needs and requests of our companies. The situation is dramatic, we have fewer and fewer students and this, for a manufacturing country like ours, is a big problem. This is why we must change the storytelling on immigration and integration, we will increasingly need young people to train and we must be attractive.”

