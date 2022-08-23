Home Entertainment Thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” Reveals New Stills “Ha Roll” Harry Styles as Perfect Black-bellied Husband
Sohu Entertainment News Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine starring in the new thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” exposes new stills, the “Ha Roll” suit is handsome and stylish!

Set in an isolated utopian community in the California desert of the 1950s, Harry Styles will play Florence Pugh’s perfect husband, but has dark secrets inside. The director is “Ha Roll” girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Gemma Chen, Chen Jing and other actors will be released in North America on September 23.

