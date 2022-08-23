Original title: Thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” reveals new stills “Ha Roll” Harry Styles as the perfect black-bellied husband

Sohu Entertainment News Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine starring in the new thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” exposes new stills, the “Ha Roll” suit is handsome and stylish!

Set in an isolated utopian community in the California desert of the 1950s, Harry Styles will play Florence Pugh’s perfect husband, but has dark secrets inside. The director is “Ha Roll” girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Gemma Chen, Chen Jing and other actors will be released in North America on September 23.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: