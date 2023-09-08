Home » THRONEHAMMER – lyric video for the title track of the forthcoming album online
THRONEHAMMER – lyric video for the title track of the forthcoming album online

THRONEHAMMER – lyric video for the title track of the forthcoming album online

THRONEHAMMER have released a lyric video for the title track of their forthcoming album Kingslayer, due out November 3rd, 2023 worldwide via Supreme Chaos Records.

The nine epic works on THRONEHAMMER’s “Kingslayer” surprise with the band’s most versatile material to date, with more power than ever before, with big riffs that unfold to the full in every track. Unashamed Doom Metal ethos meets destruction and rampant devastation, reminiscent of Paradise Lost, Bathory, Slayer, Katatonia, Bolt Thrower, Amorphis, Candlemass, Celtic Frost and hints of post-rock. All this can be discovered in THRONEHAMMER’s new crushingly epic album “Kingslayer”.

The doom commando around the singer Kat develops significantly and can even top the predecessor “Incantation Rites”. The epic lyrics do the rest, and the vocals are a step more varied than before. Daniel Kaufman (ex Mindrot, ex Dystopia, ex Eyes of Fire, Destroy Judas) joins as a guest on the song “Sacrosanct Grounds” on vocals. A powerful sound that leaves no questions unanswered contributes to this. The album was mastered by Patrick Engel / Temple Of Disharmony (Asphyx, Candlemass, Darkthrone, Tiamat, Dissection, Trouble, Slayer). Shades of different genres can be found on the lengthy “Kingslayer” and yet every track is clearly a THRONEHAMMER track.

Kingslayer will be released worldwide on November 3rd, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records.

Enjoy the album’s title track as the first single and lyric video:

The band about the song: „The track „Kingslayer“ is absolutely skull-crushing and will ensure maximum head-banging from the hordes.“

„Kingslayer“ Tracklist:

Reign of Steel
Kingslayer
Sacrosanct Grounds
Echoes of forgotten Battles
Shieldbreaker
Mortal Spheres
Triumphant Emperor
Halcyon Days of Yore
Ascension

Playing time 73:53

Kingslayer is available to pre-order now HERE:

Line-Up:
Kat Shevil Gillham – Vocals
Stuart “Bootsy” West – Gitarre
Tim Hammersmith – guitar
Uwe Void – Bass
Markus Ströhlein – drums

Band-Links:

