Throttle ceiling – Endling

New singer, new drummer, new ideas, old quality – what would have broken the necks of other bands Throttle ceiling obviously as an opportunity. The “Splid” playground became a high-flyer, even if the associated tour fell into the virus-infected wastewater. Three producers had to be responsible for the successor in order to tame the creative minds and wild ideas. This time there are no guests, they sing and shout exclusively in Norwegian again, but musically they open up more than ever to punk and classic rock sounds. „Endling“ masters the highest hurdles with impressive ease.

Of all things, the start is a bit bumpy. Should “Krøterveg te helvete” have lasted just under eight minutes? Hardly, especially since the long intro drifts and doesn’t find any shore. It takes three and a half minutes until an imaginary switch flips and Kvelertak slowly gets going. Then it has the usual quality – foamy and snappy, sharp-edged, but at the same time full of harmonies. The strengths of three guitarists are showcased here, the riffs are a bit rockier, and delicate harmonies are increasingly gaining ground. Afterwards, “Fedrekult” falls with the door into the wood, struts up and down, alternating black metallic sprints with glam chic. This shouldn’t and shouldn’t work, but it can’t be ignored anymore.

Two more overlong songs underline the qualities of the Norwegians. There is, among other things, the previously presented “Skoggangr”, somewhere between an oppressive hardcore punk mid-tempo stomper and an ethereal, proggy rock anthem, shrill and harmonious at the same time. Memories of the Turbo State and Queen come back, and everything around is weird in the best Mastodon style. “Døgeniktens kvad”, on the other hand, seems only a blast beat away from chaos, suddenly lets out a banjo and plunges into broken, rough verses. Heavenly sprints, martial stomping, classic rock fanfares – none of it makes sense in itself and yet it’s fun. The furious “Paranoia 297” with a Scandi rock vibe even greets the Cancer Bats as they pass by.

A lot happens for 50 minutes, and yet you don’t want to miss any of this fucked up hell ride. The classic, wild-bird Kvelertak DNA remains intact, that much can be stated directly. It just has a clear rock and punk influence, also includes proggy motifs and thus creates a spectacular contrast to black metal extremes and hardcore muscle flexing. Despite all the supposed overload, “Endling” always finds the perfect middle and writes ten songs that just don’t want to stop growing, which perhaps raise even smaller question marks the first time through, only to ultimately outshine everything. The musical evolution on a small scale continues skillfully and produces the next oversized high-flyer.

Rating: 9/10

