Thrown at random

Our life is the result of chance. We are who we are because in such a fortuitous moment our father’s semen joined with our mother’s egg and began that adventure that took shape in our person. It could have been a few minutes before or after, and that small temporal difference – which would have determined that a different sperm would have been the one that reached the egg first.– would have made us completely different: we could be of a different sex, a different physical build, and we could even not have been born.

For each of us the time that matters is not the moment in which Columbus sailed from the Port of Palos or the moment in which Julius Caesar defeated Vercingetorix but the moment in which something memorable happened to us. The entire history of the universe matters less to us than an insignificant piece of gossip that happened in the area in which we operate. We live confined to the minimum.

We are not aware that everything that has marked our lives is the result of chance, from birth to the moment we leave. We are such because a fortuitous circumstance determined that this sperm and not that other (among millions) reached the maternal egg first.

We are not aware that we went to such school and had such friends because our parents were able to give us such training. In that context – which we neither chose nor could have foreseen – we did what we could with what we had.

We believe all the time we make decisions. But the truth is that we choose, at best, between very few variables. We live dreaming that a stroke of luck can rescue us from the trite, unglamorous, unfavorable destiny that has befallen most of us, but the truth is that almost no one manages to escape from the precise place that the accumulation of chances has configured as their life.

Every self-help book begins with the formula “You can.” However, 99% of humanity dies in the destiny set for them by their birth. And the other 1% manages to be separated due to accidents that could not be foreseen, but not because they worked hard to achieve a glory that they could not know.

For one Messi there are 8,000,000,000 other humans who are not soccer stars. And Messi managed to be what he is by a beneficial chance: he was born a football genius in an era that values ​​professional sports. If Messi had been born in the 18th century, his small stature, his lack of ability to survive in a miserable and hostile environment would have condemned him to die of hunger perhaps before he turned 20, like the majority of non-privileged young people of that time. And no one, not even himself, would have known that at another time in history he could have been a sports hero.

Being the right man at the right time is something exceptional. Almost all of us are the common person in common situations and that condemns us because, even if we have some capacity that could rescue us from mediocrity, we are not even able to know what it was.

Almost all of the girls will not be Marilyn Monroe or Madame Curie and almost all of the boys will not be Messi or John Lennon or Albert Einstein. Not only because most of us do not have the extreme talent that is required to be one of the exceptional ones, but because we do not even know if we have any talent that could be worth anything to others. As we saw, Outside of this historical moment, Messi would not have been Messi (nor would Lennon have been one of the Beatles if he had been born in Indonesia into a poor family, even if he had a talent for music).

A famous novel in the 1940s (whose popularity lasted well into the 1960s around the world) was called “A Leaf in the Storm” and was the work of Chinese novelist Lin Yutang. In it he narrated, through the vicissitudes of three central characters, scenes from the Sino-Japanese War of the late 1930s and early 1940s.

In the midst of unimaginable cruelties and hardships of all kinds, each person’s life looked just like “leaves in the storm.” Each character was dragged into actions and situations that he did not want, but from which he could not escape.

That novel narrates a war case, but leaves the feeling that each life, even the most “normal”, lives in the chance that does not choose: We are leaves in the storm, which the wind scatters into nothingness. However, we all believe that we make decisions and face challenges and that, sometimes, we are victorious. It is hard to accept that chance governs our lives.





