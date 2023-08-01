THUG CLUB Unveils Edgy and Luxurious 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection

THUG CLUB Unveils 2023 Autumn and Winter Series Lookbook Following Flagship Store Opening

Seoul, South Korea – THUG CLUB, the renowned high-end streetwear brand, recently debuted its 2023 autumn and winter series Lookbook. The launch comes shortly after the brand’s first flagship store opened its doors in Seoul on July 15.

Continuing to push boundaries with subversive luxury street style, THUG CLUB’s latest collection features a range of apparel including hoodies, leather jackets, vests, and more. The iconic “TC” Logo is prominently showcased throughout the designs, subtly conveying the message that clothing serves as a daily armor for people.

Drawing inspiration from medieval knight armor, the collection incorporates elements of sweaters, trousers, and balaclavas. Jeans are reminiscent of knee armor worn in historical battles, while still maintaining a retro structure. Additionally, the collection boasts a variety of hoodies, including the Sasin hoodie and Mithril mesh hoodie.

Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of THUG CLUB’s 2023 autumn and winter series. The collection is scheduled to be available for purchase on the brand’s official website starting at 1 pm on August 1, Korean time. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the website to get their hands on these highly anticipated pieces.

THUG CLUB has gained a loyal following both domestically and internationally for its bold and unique approach to streetwear. With the opening of its flagship store and the launch of the 2023 autumn and winter collection, THUG CLUB continues to solidify its presence as a trendsetter within the fashion industry.

To stay updated on THUG CLUB’s latest releases and upcoming events, visit their official website or follow them on social media platforms. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from this South Korean streetwear powerhouse.