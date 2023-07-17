Home » Thunder Horse – After The Fall
One of the hottest Doom shares and an absolute live happening is back: Landed with their two previous albums Thunder Horse absolute hit. Thanks to stoner riffs and psych vibes, the Texans not only break expectations of the genre, their intense and extremely powerful sound works equally well on stage and in the studio. For her now third work „After The Fall“ they take it boldly and put a lot of pressure on it with growing enthusiasm.

The start already shows how well this approach works. In the title song “After The Fall” an absolute monstrosity rears up within a very short time, direct and yet so leaning back. Stephen Bishop’s furious and rough, at the same time excitingly melodic vocals burn in immediately, the tasty riff power and the monolithic rhythm section skilfully round off the event. The longer the track lasts, the tougher and more drinkable it becomes. In the second half more psychedelic vibes find their way, the semi-sung refrain seems sleazy and intoxicating at the same time, before endless solo finality plays out.

This pace continues with changing focus. The high pressure of “Inner Demon” has some entertainment value. Comparatively lively drums want to break into faster metallic realms, the subliminal melody suggests hymn-like catchiness, even classic rock vibes are involved. How this can work is a good question, but it works great. “New Normal” drives the distortion to the proverbial peak – really beautifully crushing, playful, living from its fine slow-motion riff. On the other hand, “Requiem” lives up to its name and picks up sweetish overtones that always head for a kind of breakout from a non-existent norm, cheering for the bitter end.

At first it took some getting used to, then it was ingenious and absolutely delicious: Thunder Horse found a pleasantly original approach to a more than familiar sound and carried it through with growing enthusiasm. Yes, “After The Fall” is a Doom album at heart, spanning the arc from proto sounds to the present day, while also standing 100% on its own two feet thanks to classic rock and metal influences as well as psychedelic vibes. Strong riffs, gripping melodies, biting heaviness and this power, this power that can hardly be put into appropriate words: The Texans should finally establish themselves with this powerhouse.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07/21/2023
Available from: Ripple Music (Bertus)

Website: thunderhorseofficial.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThunderHorseOfficial

