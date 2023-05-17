Thunder won the Gardel de Oro in one night with some Cordovan hits

At 11 pm yesterday and at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Trueno received the Gardel de Oro, the highest award given by the Argentine record industry for the 25th time.

The rapper won the award after winning the album of the year category for Right or wrongthe remarkable album that he published last year and that exudes Argentineness.

Trueno is the second “urban” to receive the golden version of a distinction that, at its silver wedding anniversary, could have opted for something more classic. But it is clear that national music lives in a state of permanent mutation and Capif, the chamber that instituted the Gardel Award in 1999, cannot look the other way when the young guard of rappers, ragpickers and cumbieros take everything they find. .

The singer from La Boca was also recognized for recording of the year (for Argentinatogether with Nathy Peluso), in an urban music album (for Right or wrong) and in collaboration of urban music (for Sudakatogether with Dante Spinetta)

At the time of receiving the Gardel de Oro, Trueno assured that he was not prepared to give a speech at such a time and promised to hold the microphone until the day he died. Later, he thanked his family, both on the maternal and paternal side.

Dante Spinetta, influential patron saint for this crop of new artists, was another of the night’s big winners. For what is stated in Sweet tablehis most recent album, won the awards for producer of the year, rock song (for The dark side of the Heart) and Engineering (along with Oscar Herrera and Randy Merril).

Cordovan hit at the Gardel Awards 2023

Strictly speaking, the 25th edition of the Gardel Awards unfolded yesterday between the Movistar Arena and Vórterix, he had a marked Cordovan accent. It is that at the ceremony Ulises Bueno and Eruca Sativa were awarded, at night and in the Villa Crespo arena); and La Konga, Luck Ra, Vivi Pozzebón and Paola Bernal, in the afternoon at the Colegiales neighborhood theater.

Most of our artists gave their bump in the delivery prior to the central transmission.

Thus, the distinctions for our provinces were distributed among artists with space gained in the mainstream such as La Konga, Luck Ra and Eruca Sativa and other respected referents of local independent music such as Pozzebón and Bernal.

Ulises Bueno won the quartet artist album for they can’t stop me and upon receiving it, he delivered a terse speech in which he made no disclosure as to his retirement.

Eruca, meanwhile, won in the rock album category for Doppelganga, a few hours after another Gardel was awarded in an audiovisual category. Gabriel Pedernera, drummer of the power trio, spoke first to dedicate the Zorzal statuettes to his colleagues Lula Bertoldi and Brenda Martin, the most talented people he has worked with, according to him.

La Konga, meanwhile, was awarded two “gardeles” while touring the United States. One was the one corresponding to a quartet song by don’t come back anymore (which the band shared with Luck Ra, also from Córdoba, and with Ke Personajes); the other, to the quartet group album for Sin límites.

The respective victories of Vivi Pozzebón and Paola Bernal were highly celebrated in the effervescent local scene. The percussionist won the Gardel for the instrumental/fusion/world music album for her ambitious project Drummers around the worldwhile the singer from Cosco with the album Destined for Folklore Artist by flower water.

Córdoba also leaked in the moving segment In Memorialsince between José Ángel Trelles and Carlitos Balá the pianist and producer Julián “Pelusa” Navarro was remembered.

The 25th Gardel Awards ceremony began after 9:00 p.m. with some irregularities, but later found a pleasant and dynamic tone, in which collegialism and short but high-end shows predominated.

Among them, the one offered by the new winner of the Gardel de Oro and Víctor Heredia to interpret Holy Landand the one that showed the counterpoint between the singers Flor Paz and Yami Safdie.

Complete list of winners of the Gardel Awards

song of the year The Triple T (Tini)

Songwriter album. the little man of the sea (Leon Gieco)

New artist. Noelia Recalde

Urban music collaboration. Sudaka (Thunder and Dante Spinetta)

Alternative Rock Album. advanced trench (Babasonic)

Alternative Folklore Album. Save (Noelia Sinkunas)

Producer of the year Dante Spinetta (Sweet table)

To the Trajectory Amelita Baltar

Urban song. Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 (Bizarrap and Quevedo)

Urban Music Album. Right or wrong (Thunder)

Record of the year. Argentina (Nathy Fluff and Thunder)

Tango Artist Album. black head (Juliet Laso)

Tropical Artist Album. evidence (Delila)

Reggae/ska album. long live parakeets (parakeets)

Rock Artist Album. Lebon & Co. Vol. 2 (David Lebon)

Cuartetero Artist Album. they can’t stop me (Ulysses Good)

Pop Album. The Big Blue (Chinese bandals)

Rock song. The dark side of the Heart (Dante Spinetta)

children’s album Lice and Little Lice 3 (Lice and Piojitos)

Album Tropical Group. The golden route (The Palm Trees)

Quartet song. don’t come back anymore (Luck Ra, La Konga and Ke Characters)

Electronic Music Artist Album. Future memories (Hernano Cattaneo and Soundexile)

Folklore Group Album. Patio Vol. II (Juan Quintero, Andrés Pilar and Santiago Segret)

Pop Song. Boys (La Mosca Tse)

Long Video Clip. we will be spring (Eruca Sativa and Joaquin Caminos)

Heavy Rock/Punk Album. Intimate Extreme 30 (A.N.I.M.A.L.)

Album Rock. Doppelganga (Eruca Sativa)

Live album. Tilcara, the recital (Divided)

Classical Music Album. melancholia borealis (Noelis Sinkunas, Mercedes Lescano, Carolina Grinspan, Sandra Aquaviva, Paula Pomeraniec, Irene Cadario, Natalia Cabello and Dolore López MacKenzie)

Jazz Album. Stick Shot (Pipi Piazzolla Trio)

Chamame album. Maria Elena Sosa 40 years old (María Elena Sosa, Antonio Tarragó Ros, Jorge Rojas, Teresa Parodi and Facundo Toro)

Concept album. Arlt Futurology (Fito Paez)

Film/TV/ Audiovisual Production Soundtrack Album. the house (Gustavo Santaolalla)

Tropical song. Innocent (La Delio Valdez and Karina)

Cover design. black head (Juli Laso and Alejandro Ros)

Catalog Collection. Live Coliseum Theater 1975 (Invisible)

Collaboration. Dancing (The Authentic Decadents and Miranda!)

Tango song. Ode to the Patagonian strikes (La Boca Black Quintet, Ana Sofía Stamponi and Ernesto Zeppa)

Folklore song. I sing verses (Maggie Cullen)

Album Quartet Group. Unlimited (The Congo)

Engineering. Sweet table (Dante Spinetta, Oscar Herrera and Randy Merrill.

Pop Artist Album. Old (Kill Lizarazu)

Instrumental Album – Fusion World Music. Drummers around the world (Vivi Pozzebón)

Orchestra and/or Tango and/or Instrumental Group Album. the invisible thread (Lidia Borda and Luis Borda)

Short Video Clip. Discipline (Lali, Rocío Gastaldi and Michel Hamonet)

Folklore Artist Album. flower water (Paola Bernal)

Romantic – Melodic Artist Album. Emotions (Maria Jose Demare)

Alternative Pop Album. shassel (Benito Cerati)

