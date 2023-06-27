ThunderScenes 2023 – Mild summer evenings in Klagenfurt with music & literature – mica

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the DonnerScenes 2023 will start – this year’s 4th edition of the Klagenfurt summer culture festival for music and literature enthusiasts. Every Thursday up to and including August 31 (exception: August 10), from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., various Renaissance inner courtyards in the city of Klagenfurt are played with music, literature and cabaret.

Cultural enjoyment for strolling

The concept is from the first three Thunder scenes– Known and proven in summer: On eight Thursdays in summer, five courtyards are played each evening with three short concerts in three parts. Thanks to staggered starting times, visitors have the opportunity to stroll comfortably through the old town of Klagenfurt with friends and family and at the same time take the unique opportunity to enjoy several concerts in one evening. All this in the open air and with free entry.

And if the weather shouldn’t play along: Atmospheric rain venues in various churches and art venues in the city are available for every concert and every reading.

New hidden courtyards

In addition to well-known courtyards such as Old Town Hall, Ossiacher Hofthe courtyard of the former Tschernitzhauses, Bamberger Hof as well as the yard of health department there are also some new Klagenfurt courtyard gems to discover this year, such as two wonderful inner courtyards in Burggasse or the inner courtyard of Jeweler Mairinger am Benediktinerplatz.

City revitalization with music & literature

“When an author and musician whistles a Slovenian folk song in one of Klagenfurt’s wonderful inner courtyards, as happened last year, and the little birds in the surrounding trees answer her with their chirping, so to speak, then it’s thunder scene time in Klagenfurt. Literature and music will once again come together this year to create a very special cultural experience for the public.”assures Heimo Strempfl, head of the Musilmuseums and responsible for that Thunder scenes-literature track.

City politics is also behind the culture festival, which starts at 4 p.m. and inner-city entrepreneurs can also benefit. Last year there were 12,000 Thunder scenes-Visitors.

“Music, literature, theater and cabaret – citizens and tourists can experience a wide range of offers again in our city. As a bonus, there is an insight into the dreamlike inner courtyards in the city center. As an economics and tourism officer, I am very pleased that the DonnerScenes are taking place for the fourth time and are enlivening our city centre!”explains City Councilor Max Habenicht.

And City Councilor Franz Petritz emphasizes: “As a cultural officer, it is important to me to show that Klagenfurt is a lively, multifaceted and future-oriented city. That’s why I’m particularly pleased that the cooperation between city marketing and the cultural department of the city of Klagenfurt is so wonderfully evident in the DonnerScenes with this colorfully mixed, unique literary and musical program.”

ThunderScenes 2023: Some program highlights

“The motto of this year’s DonnerScenes is: Yes, we are open. And that applies not only to the beautiful Renaissance courtyards, but also to the cultural program. All 120 concerts and readings are not only accessible free of charge and barrier-free, they also often overcome borders, regardless of whether they are actual ones or just those in one’s mind.”explains Inga Horny, Managing Director Klagenfurt Marketing and organizer of Thunder scenes.

Prominently cast, as always, the claim to bring something new, the proven mixture of genres and origins is waiting again, this year again with a track for young projects.

Two highlights per game date should be mentioned here as an example:

July 6: Exciting premieres

Singer Zara Asatrian gives a first insight into her songwriting. The youngest daughter of the well-known family of musicians is accompanied by her brother Erik. With HALS Anna Anderluh’s brand new vocal ensemble is also coming to Klagenfurt.

13. Juli: Internationale Acts

Together with the Klagenfurter Critical Jim again honors the Californian singer Laura Baruch Klagenfurt. Canceled last year due to illness, we are particularly pleased that this concert can be made up for this year. Another highlight, but with a shorter journey: The Jure Tori Trio from Slovenia

July 20: Inner worlds, sensual spheres

Aleš Šteger, the best-known Slovenian author of his generation who lives in Ljubljana, is a guest. The poems in the volume “Breath Protocols” are testimony to a journey into the interior that he embarked on in the summer of 2018. Also intense and at the same time playful and improvisational: The music of Baba Yagaan Austrian-Israeli formation whose repertoire ranges from wild Balkan pieces to swing and oriental sounds.

July 27th: Listen up & shake off

A special duo debut awaits visitors: inside with the father-son concert by world saxophonist Wolfgang Puschnig and pianist Samo Weidinger. For those who want to dance, Fabian Mang & Philip Bindreiter, both active fixtures in the Carinthian and Austrian scene, play an extra analogue “Electronic Dance Set” to tick off!

August 3rd: Top-class in word & sound

The connections to the neighbors with Vasko Atanaskovski, one of the most well-known Slovenian musicians, are further intensified, this time with his Balkan Duo. In addition, Silvia Pistotnig will read from her novel “Die Wirtinnen”, with which she has placed herself at the forefront of contemporary Austrian literature – musically accompanied by the “unfinished” Richard Klammer, Manfred Plessl and Martin Sadounik.

August 10th: No game because of the magic of the old town

August 17: Charts & Crime

With Acoustic a current Slovenian chart topper was also invited, guitarist Mate Bro had already last year Thunder scenes-Premiere as a soloist, this time he comes in a duo with his singer. Markus Deisenberger, editor-in-chief of the magazine vision of Klagenfurt, presents his thriller “Winter in Vienna”, which gradually reveals a system of cruel business dealings. The famous trumpeter Franz Hautzinger is coming to Klagenfurt with the author.

August 24th: Europe across the board

A master of his craft is also imported from Germany: With Stephan Braun, one of the most sought-after and most interesting cellists on the European jazz scene is coming to Klagenfurt, this time in a duo with his wife as Deep strings. The duo honors with a lot of joy in playing and emotional arrangements from the Klezmer genre, the sounds of Eastern Europe toys die Thunder scenes.

August 31st: Finale with feeling

Active for more than 20 years with an independent sound: the formation brencl bandan absolute insider tip from Slovenia, which, with a delegation of three, Thunder scenes-Final recorded. Just like the Scottish-Italian-Carinthian trio of Fiona Fergusson, Lorenzo Petrocca and Klemens Marktl, who will ensure a soulful, swinging conclusion to the culture festival.

Program ThunderScenes 2023

