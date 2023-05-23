Thus, it is Metanoia, the first exhibition of the artist Natalia Mann

From self-love to happiness, artist Natalia Mann explores profound themes that encourage going beyond the mind to find harmony and joy in life. The exhibition called “Matanoia: the visible subject to the invisible” invites you to embark on an introspective journey.

Natalia presents a selection of 11 pieces on canvas, where she abstractly captures transcendental and universal themes.

Each work is a window into the inner world of the artist and challenges us to reflect on concepts such as self-love, gratitude, forgiveness, detachment, the path of the heart, and happiness.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Thursday May 25 to Sunday May 28 at the facilities of the Hotel Böden & Spa of Villa General Belgrano in Calamuchita.

The official opening will take place on Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m., with the presence of the artist, who will share her inspirations and experiences behind each piece.

