Thus the preachers on the web feed the new Apocalypse

In a small village in the Modena area, Angelo, who defines himself as a “pastor of the headless church”, answers to those who ask him what his profession is: the preacher. And an anthology of his words, easily traceable on the internet, can represent a very significant anthropological document of our time.

In another time, in the twelfth century, the monk Gioacchino da Fiore elaborated a prophetic-apocalyptic conception of the fate of Christianity, which would have known, thanks to the work of the Holy Spirit, a new regeneration, giving life to an unprecedented page of human history .

And today? Is a new millenarianism perhaps developing in Italy and in Europe? That is, a collective mobilization of emotions and hopes, of expectations and utopias entrusted to the advent of the Kingdom of God?

Millenarianism was a great movement of thought that spanned the entire Middle Ages, embodying itself in widespread beliefs and religious conflicts, in projects of social reform and spiritual conversion. Nowadays it comes up again in often cheesy, sometimes grotesque and even farcical emulative forms. Not that there aren’t also manifestations of a certain human and devotional importance, but what seems to prevail is a disbanded visionarism, which feeds on all the stereotypes of fantasy politics and fantasy ecclesiology. So how can it be successful?

Medieval millenarianism believed in a radical change in society, which would have followed real cataclysms, capable of subverting the social order and the entire architecture of political-military, confessional and institutional relations on a universal level. The scansion constituted by the succession of epochal events/profound changes/establishment of the Kingdom of Justice was announced and revealed itself through unequivocal signals. Well, these are the signals that today lead the New Millennialists to believe that the settlement of a new time is being prepared.

In fact, it happened that – following a perfidy of fate and subtle coincidences and close contributing causes – in the space of less than five years, Western societies have known terrible and frightening phenomena, reminiscent of those of the “dark ages”. Three events in particular: the Plague, the War, the Cataclysm. The Plague took the name of SARS-CoV-2, the War that of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cataclysm manifests itself through the succession of natural catastrophes. And it’s about as many traumas: the epidemic, like the war conflict, raises a crucial question of life and death, undermines the very foundations of our security and our safety, attentive to our future.

For some, not a few, this means, neither more nor less, that the Apocalypse is imminent, if not already underway. And the Kingdom of God is at hand. Hence a whole flock of prophets, seers, witnesses, mystics, monks, hermits, revelators, cenobites, shepherds, preachers. Among them, a number of women. They all come from the deep Italian provinces: from Buccinasco, Boretto, Ladispoli, Avellino… And they carry out the most diverse trades: ACI employee, farmer, insurer.

Many have found a way to make a living without resorting to a steady job and preaching fills their lives. They speak an elementary Italian interwoven with dialectal terms and weighed down by regional accents. They all have a more or less large circle of proselytes. And they have disciples, helpers, deacons, perpetuals. Their activity, so to speak pastoral, and their preaching, so to speak religious, take place on the frequencies of private radios and even more on the bulletin boards of social channels. The infinite space of the internet has taken the place of the esplanades in front of the great medieval cathedrals. But the internet is, by its very nature, a hybrid place, where everything is. Here, the evangelical-like sermons immediately lose their residual innocence and the traits of the most naive popular faith to mix with the world of the paranormal, up to cartomancy, not disdaining to coexist with the now age-old observation of UFOs.

And the short circuit is triggered. The seer of Ostuni speaks of the Holy Spirit, but, in reality, seems to refer to “a strange being, with a very large head and bright eyes”, who, after a friendly conversation, resumes his journey on “a large disk shiny”.

On the other hand, on the internet, the Rhetoric of Mixture is such that this new millenarianism feeds on all conspiracy theories. The advent of the Kingdom of Justice is imminent, since the “reptilians” govern the White House, through one of them, it goes without saying, Joe Biden. And the radical upheaval of the Catholic Church is required by the fact that in the Vatican there is no Pope, but an anti-Pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Indeed, no, he isn’t there either: Bergoglio was killed and instead of him – “come on, everyone knows it” – there is a double. But a double (better, a double), has long since replaced the current Prime Minister at Palazzo Chigi.

As can be seen, this millennialism of the 21st century has a distinctly caricatured dimension, which nevertheless manages to capture the feelings of hundreds of thousands of people. And it is inevitably trashy. In short, it is as if, today, we are not even able to take the Apocalypse seriously.

