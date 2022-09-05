Listen to the audio version of the article

The Plant for life project of the Yves Rocher Foundation is a global planting program created with the aim of regenerating the soil, slowing down desertification and reconnecting humans to the positive energy of nature, counteracting a global environmental emergency: that of deforestation. . The project also arrived in Italy and this year for the first time it touched Lombardy in Ozzero, near Milan, as told by Marie-Anne Gasnier, general delegate of the Foundation created in 1991 by Yves and Jacques Rocher.

«One of the first initiatives was to plant trees in schools – explains Gasnier – creating over 500 arboretums in France and in other parts of the world. The next step, and turning point, was Jacques Rocher’s meeting with Wangari Maathai in Nairobi in 2007. Alongside this inspiring woman, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, she decided to give her full support to tree planting. From there began the adventure of Plant for the Planet, today Plant for life ».

Protecting biodiversity is the main mission of the Foundation of the French cosmetics brand that provides support and financial aid to local initiatives around the world. «Today we have planted more than 119 million trees thanks to the close collaboration with our experts, associations and 48 NGOs operating in the field – continues Gasnier -. Our Foundation is also synonymous with the 500 Terre de Femmes winners who work tirelessly in over 50 countries for our planet and since 2020 has obtained the official status of “public interest”. This is an important recognition of the last 30 years spent tirelessly supporting and guiding initiatives in the field ».

As for Italy, since 2020 it has supported Aveprobi (Venetian association of organic and biodynamic producers) and its local partner Co.Ge.V. (Green management cooperative) undertaking to finance the planting of 24,250 trees in 30 farms in Veneto, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, Marche and the province of Milan. Veneto (64% of the trees planted) is an area strongly characterized by intensive agriculture where forest formations have almost disappeared. For this reason, the project aims to increase biodiversity through the planting of new hedges, buffer strips and thickets, composed of trees and shrubs that use more native plant species.

“Our main goal between now and 2030 is to join forces to be a powerful lever for action to develop quality holistic tree-centered projects. We want to collectively commit ourselves to a real philanthropy at the service of the tree – concludes Gasnier -. It is a long-term project that we have been carrying out for 15 years, in order to create the optimal conditions that allow us to support the actors operating in the field of planting, conservation and restoration of forests. To do this, we intend to unite and support communities around three main actions: agroforestry projects, promotion of reforestation and forest conservation projects, awareness raising and incentives for local actions to reconnect with nature and with trees ».