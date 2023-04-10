Original title: Commemorating the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff’s birth (quote)

Tianjiao joins hands with famous artists to present romantic classics (theme)

News tonight (Reporter Gao Li) Last night, Tianjin Symphony Orchestra 2023 Music Season specially launched a symphony concert “Passionate Rachmaninoff” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff’s birth. Li Biao, the music director and chief conductor of the Tianjin Symphony Orchestra, specially invited the famous pianist Sun Yingdi to join in, presenting two masterpieces of this romantic composer for Tianjin music fans.

Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor” is second to none among all Russian composers’ piano concertos. In addition to the perfect structure of the music, it also gives full play to the effect of lyricism and piano. Pianist Sun Yingdi, who cooperated with the orchestra in this concert, is now the deputy director of the Piano Department of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. She won the gold medal at the 7th Franz Liszt International Piano Competition and became the first person to win this laurel Chinese pianist. His solid and splendid skills, rich expressiveness and deep understanding of his works make him a new leader in the contemporary Chinese piano field.

In the first half of the concert, Sun Yingdi and the orchestra jointly presented the “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor”. The rhythm between the piano performance and the big band was well controlled, and the beautiful melody and romantic atmosphere fascinated music fans. Rachmaninoff’s “Second Symphony” appeared in the second half of the concert, and Rachmaninoff’s symphony composition took a central position in his creation. Among them, the “Second Symphony” was composed in 1907 and is the The product of a time when his creativity was at its height. Under the concerted interpretation of the conductor and the orchestra, the poetic mood and artistic brilliance of the work gradually spread out. The four chapters truly describe the simplicity, nature, calmness and sincerity of the composer’s heart. Music fans got a taste of the charming style of Russian lyrical symphony.