Original title: Tiantan Award | Why did the 12th Beijing Film Festival give the best film to this film?

On August 21, the media viewing event for the best film of the “Temple of Heaven Award”, the main competition unit of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, was successfully held in Beijing. The guests present at the viewing party included Li Xuejian, the chairman of the International Jury Committee of the “Temple of Heaven Award” and a famous Chinese actor, and the judges of the International Jury Committee of the “Temple of Heaven Award”: Chinese director Guo Fan, British director Ke Wensi, Chinese actor, director and screenwriter Qin Hailu, And Cui Yan, director of Beijing Radio and Television Beijing International Film Festival Operation Center and executive deputy director of the Organizing Committee Office.

At the viewing event, many media reporters and friends watched the best film of the “Temple of Heaven Award” at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival together.<泰坦尼克号>of the blind”. The film has won unanimous praise from the media present for its accurate presentation of the sensory world and emotional state of blind people.

In the meeting of the judges, he talked about “A Man Who Wouldn’t Want to Watch”<泰坦尼克号>The finishing touch of “The Blind Man”, Li Xuejian expressed his profound feelings about the film with “presentation of truth, goodness and beauty”, “the fusion of human nature and art” and “not giving up until the end is seen”. In the film, the very oppressive close-up and defocus lens special effects changes are extremely easy to substitute. Li Xuejian said that from the beginning, he “gritted his teeth” and gradually entered the character’s heart until the last scene was deeply shocked. to yourself. At the same time, Li Xuejian also said that art needs to be constantly explored and innovated. In this regard, this film has a lot to learn from.

Guo Fan believes that “A man who does not want to watch<泰坦尼克号>The Blind Man” is the “most innovative film” he has seen at the Beijing Film Festival this year. The existence of international film competition units such as the “Temple of Heaven Award” just inspires all filmmakers to create more exploratory films.

“The best director, the best cinematography, and the best acting”, this is what Cowens thinks<泰坦尼克号>“The Blind Man” stood out from the many shortlisted works and won the “Tiantan Award” for the best film. Talking about the cooperation with Li Xuejian at the Beijing Film Festival, Director Ke Wensi is also full of praise: “In addition to being the chairman of the jury, he is also a great actor, so I would like to thank him here and also to his great career. Salute to your career!”

When Qin Hailu talked about the experience of watching the movie, he described the film as “minimal, extreme, extremely tolerant, and extremely loving”. The minimal story link, the extreme sense of oppression of the camera and the indifferent performance of the actors in the movie made him deep impression. As one of the female judges of this “Tiantan Award”, the actresses in the shortlisted works have super expressive power and creativity in character creation, especially the best actress winner of this “Tiantan Award” film “Mom! ” starring Wu Yanshu’s multi-dimensional performance made Qin Hailu sigh again and again: “I want to go back and study it.”

At the movie viewing meeting, the “Temple of Heaven Award” international jury gave the best film “One Don’t Want to Watch”.<泰坦尼克号>The comprehensive interpretation of “The Blind Man” allowed media friends to see the great progress of the Beijing International Film Festival in a concrete way. As Cui Yan, Director of the Beijing International Film Festival Operation Center and Executive Deputy Director of the Organizing Committee Office of Beijing Radio and Television, said: “Beijing International Film Festival is a young film festival, our team will definitely continue to work hard, because we love movies, Beijing International Film Festival The festival will always be here because we love filmmakers and fans!”.

Twelve years of light and shadow, reborn in the return. There is no doubt that 2022 will be a special year at the Beijing International Film Festival. This year, with the strong support from all walks of life, and with the help of media and filmmakers, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival has once again entered the public eye with a more professional, authoritative and international attitude. , presenting a dazzling “Jing” colorful chapter to the world.

The successful holding of the "Tiantan Awards" Best Film Media Viewing Conference also provides a platform for the best films to communicate and communicate, allowing movie fans to perceive more charm of the film from a professional perspective. Looking forward to the future, I look forward to more outstanding films and filmmakers from home and abroad to compete for the "Temple of Heaven Award" and shine!