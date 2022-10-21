(Data map)

Tao Xinran gradually began to learn dance at the age of 6. In 2000, he entered the Hunan Academy of Arts with excellent grades, majoring in folk dance. After 11 years of dance study, this little girl from Xiangchu ground is not brave and independent. On the eve of her graduation from art school, she was decided by the Armed Police Art Troupe.

Profile of Tao Xinran

Tao Xinran was born on January 13, 1986 in Anhua, Yiyang City, Hunan Province. She is an actress from mainland China and graduated from the Department of Drama, Film and Television of Tianjin Conservatory of Music. She originally thought that she would stand and dance under the flashlight forever, but when she was young, she felt that she should not only dance when she was young. She went to university and decided to major in acting without hesitation. She said that she had no regrets about giving up dancing for 11 years, because the long time she spent studying dance taught her to be forbear, and she would cherish the performance of being an actor even more. An opportunity for identity to interpret life. From her clear water-cut eyes, she can see her infinite purity.

Who is Tao Xinran’s husband’s family background

He Jianze. Tao Xinran and He Jianze joined the big-name celebrity couple reality show “Fight for Her” since its launch, and the audience has been deeply impressed by the loving interaction of the “fresh couple”, not only seeing An Xiaozhu in charge of the kitchen in his “Royal Kitchen” The virtuous side was also shocked by He Jianze’s explosive appearance. Although He Jianze is quiet and does not speak much, his appearance is cool and handsome, his speech is noble and attractive, his demeanor is personable, and he brings the magic power of unconscious intoxication, which has won the reputation of elegant male among the majority of netizens. Most importantly, He Jianze takes care of Tao Xinran, and Tao Xinran relies on him. The audience on and off the screen is obvious, and no one can envy him. Of course, this is also the key to their marriage.

