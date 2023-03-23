Home Entertainment Tickets for the Argentina game in Santiago Del Estero go on sale
by admin
After the tickets for the first friendly this Thursday with Panama at the Monumentaldetails about the sale were reported for the second match on Tuesday against Curacao in Santiago Del Estero.

Tickets will be sold again through the site Deportick and the sale will begin this Thursday at 10am. It is not necessary to enter the page hours in advance since at that time the place in the virtual line will be assigned randomly.

The Mother of the Cities Stadium usually has a capacity of 30,000 spectators but for this match it was increased to 42,000 by removing seats in one of the upper stalls. In any case, it represents almost half of the Monumental.

The prices are similar to those of the match with Panama on the River field. Lthe popular ones are at $12,000, the upper stalls without seats $23.000and the other stalls to $39.000 y $45.000.

In the next few days it will be clear how the exchange of web tickets for physical tickets. As happened with tomorrow’s friendly against Panama, those traveling would have the chance to exchange them on Tuesday.

From AFA they insisted that «they will increase the controls for the validation of tickets, before the large number of false entries that are circulating.”

«Firmly, the AFA warns that the only official channel for ticket sales for the matches of the Argentine National Team It is through Deportick. Consequently, all those people who purchase tickets outside the legal circuit are exposed to buying apocryphal tickets, “they added.

The details of the prices for Argentina – Curaçao

POPULAR SOUTH AND NORTH $12,000

LESS THAN POPULAR (up to 10 years) $7,000

EAST HIGH (Without seat) $ 23,000

PLATE EAST BAJA $39,000

WEST STALL $45,000

MINORS: From 3 years old pay PLATEA (Complete).

DISABLED. They must manage their entry at www.deportick.com up to the established quota. On the day of the game, those who have not managed and withdrawn their ticket in advance will NOT have entry.

STADIUM OPENING: 5 hours before the game. You must attend well in advance.


