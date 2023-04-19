Tied and in pairs, this was the last challenge in MasterChef

Tuesday’s gala MasterChef presented the participants with a tough challenge. Each one had to do the shopping and cook tied to a partneror even if the subsequent participation was individual.

Using ropes and belts, the competitors had to join their station partner throughout the test but with the mission of coordinating the movements as well each made his plate.





It was not easy and not everyone had a good time. Maria Sol and Juan Francisco they suffered from each other’s company. “I got tired. Women always take you where they want. How many more times are you going to go? You couldn’t do anything closer today. The truth is that I want to cut this rope. I can’t take it anymore,” he said annoyed.





Juan Francisco did not have a good return of the jury from an innovation that did not work and was left with the gray apron. The participant did «panzerottis» but it received only criticism, especially for its excess of basil.

A Maria Sol it also did not fare well with an undercooked “citrus curd” tart. “If I had gone somewhere to buy it, I wouldn’t buy it”recognized the competitor.

María Sol was honest with her dish: “If I had gone somewhere to buy it, I wouldn’t buy it” 😳 ➡️Followed #MasterChefArgentina at https://t.co/aDeqH0xX0M pic.twitter.com/N2yXb7lper — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) April 19, 2023



