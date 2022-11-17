On November 17, 2022, the world-renowned jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Tiffany announced that it will join hands with New York contemporary artist Daniel Arsham (Daniel Arsham) again to present creative Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio joint sculptures and limited edition Tiffany Lock series bracelet. Adhering to the same innovative concept, Tiffany and Arsham combined exquisite craftsmanship and uninhibited creativity to create 99 joint sculptures called “Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock”. Inspired by the classic padlock from Tiffany’s antique collection, this work presents a distinctive antique style in the aesthetic context of Arsham’s subversion of time and space.

As one of Tiffany’s classic design elements, padlocks are of great significance in the history of the brand. As early as the end of the 19th century, Tiffany had already provided customers with functional padlock works. Today, Tiffany has successively released a series of avant-garde jewelry works inspired by padlocks, including the new Tiffany Lock series bracelets.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany, said:“Our collaboration with Arsham started last year with a limited editionTiffany Knot x Arsham StudioJoint sculpture gift box.in brand newTiffany LockAs the collection launches, we are excited to re-start the creative journey with Arsham, transforming Tiffany’s classic padlock into a contemporary work of art. “

Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio “Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock” Joint Sculpture and Limited Edition Tiffany Lock Series Bracelet

Constructing contemporary objects within futuristic imaginations, this padlock-inspired sculpture embodies Arsham’s unique aesthetic of Future Relics. The unique rust-like texture complemented by hand-touched patina elements not only endows the sculpture with time tension, but also subtly echoes the brand’s iconic Tiffany blue.

Inside the sculpture is the Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio joint limited edition Tiffany Lock bracelet. The Tiffany Lock series conveys the spiritual core of “No Rules. All Welcome.” with a neutral design, becoming an avant-garde expression of the intimate connection between individuals. The limited edition Tiffany Lock series bracelet is handcrafted in 18K white gold paved with diamonds, and is inlaid with one of the “Tiffany legendary gems”-tsavorite. More than 28 tsavorites shine in emerald green, matching the patina element of the sculpture and echoing the main colors of Arsham Studio. In 1974, Tiffany first introduced tsavorite to the jewelry world. This spirit of exploring rare gemstones is similar to Daniel Alsham’s future “archaeological” aesthetics.



Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio “Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock” Joint Sculpture and Limited Edition Tiffany Lock Series Bracelet

Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio “Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock” Joint Sculpture and Limited Edition Tiffany Lock Series Bracelet

Daniel Arsham said:“The Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock” is the third work jointly created by Arsham Studio and Tiffany. This artwork not only contains my personal expression, but also contains the meaning of history and inheritance-the relationship between different generations Craftsmanship, function and design, skill and beauty. It is this kind of continuation and sublimation that makes Tiffany’s works ingeniously balance between classic and modern, and achieves today’s unique brand style. I hope to create such a work of art to witness this A special inheritance and evolution.”

Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio “Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock” joint sculpture will be limited to 99 pieces. Each piece is handcrafted over 400 hours in Arsham’s studio in New York and comes in a custom Tiffany Blue® crate with a metal buckle, complete with Tiffany gloves that include co-branded white gloves blue gift box. The joint sculpture works and limited edition Tiffany Lock series bracelets will be officially sold in designated Tiffany stores around the world from December 1st.

Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio "Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock" Joint Sculpture