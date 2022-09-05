Tiffany & Co., the world-renowned jewelry brand, officially released a new brand advertisement “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE”, which celebrates individuality, love and connection. As a presentation of the in-depth cooperation and shared vision between the brand and Beyoncé, the new “Love is Fearless” brand advertisement pays tribute to the self-confidence and self-love of modern women, and interprets the personality proposition of embracing infinite possibilities.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co, said: “A bold exploration of creativity, the ‘Fearless’ campaign showcases the charisma of self-love and the elegance and confidence that comes from the heart. Beyoncé inspires so many people because of these invaluable qualities in her. We are honored to be working with Beyoncé for two years in a row as we enter a new era of love.”

“It’s an honor to continue working with Tiffany to celebrate the love that each of us has – the connection and the value of love, and to delve deeper into the purity and beauty of those emotional connections,” Beyoncé said.

Beyonce Wears Tiffany HardWear Collection in New Brand Ad

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany HardWear Collection 18K Yellow Gold Gradient Link Necklace Special Edition

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany HardWear 18K Yellow Gold Paved Diamond Link Bracelet

In the new advertising blockbuster, the legendary superstar Beyonce, who has won many Grammy Awards, not only wears classic works from Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and other series, but also interprets the new Tiffany Lock series works to show her unique confidence. style. In addition, the works from two legendary Tiffany designers, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti, are also beautifully featured, leading the audience to experience them in the context of their respective eras with unique designs. Ego’s personality attitude, and Beyonce’s bold style form a subtly echo. Notably, Beyonce also wore a Tiffany HardWear necklace custom-made for the campaign. In the jewelry design and innovation workshop in New York, Tiffany artisans spent more than 40 hours assembling and polishing by hand to create this special Tiffany HardWear necklace with three times the weight of regular 18K yellow gold links. This special Tiffany HardWear necklace will be available in limited quantities to commemorate the launch of the “Love Is Fearless” campaign.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 Collection Wide Bracelet in 18K Rose Gold with Diamonds

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 wide bracelet in 18K yellow gold with diamonds

The new advertising campaign was shot by renowned photographer Mason Poole at Hangar Studios in Los Angeles, and the video was shot by renowned director Dikayl Rimmasch and produced by Marni Cenofonte. Senofonte and Patti Wilson are responsible for the overall styling. The set design, under the direction of renowned set designer Thomas Petherick, was transformed into a creative artistic exploration: a majestic setting with loudspeakers the size of a house, paired with delicate jewelry images. Create sharp and interesting contrast effects.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock bracelet in 18K yellow gold with diamonds

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold and White Gold with Diamonds

Along with the release of the commercial blockbuster, a film focusing on Beyonce’s latest hit single “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” will also be launched in the golden autumn, showing Beyonce’s spirit of being free and enjoying life expressed throughout her new album. Since its release, music critics and fans alike have praised the daring exploration and independent attitude of the new album “RENAISSANCE”. Inspired by the legendary New York club Studio 54, the film is led by three-time Grammy-winning music video director Mark Romanek, and features Emmy-nominated Fatima Robinson (Fatima Robinson) choreographed lively. “Tolerance” as the theme of this advertising blockbuster is not only reflected in the film, but also recognized around the world.

The new “Love is Fearless” ad also underscores Tiffany’s ongoing support for minorities. Through its new social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, Tiffany continues to advance its philanthropic projects with The Carters, including the BeyGOOD Foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation’s “Love Is Everything” Scholarship project. In 2021, Tiffany committed to providing $2 million in scholarships to students in arts and creativity-related majors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities through 2024. So far, the “Love is Everything” scholarship program has funded more than 60 outstanding students from five institutions. These institutions are Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Cliffs. Arkansas at Pine Bluff) and Central State University in Ohio. Information on scholarship students for the 2022-2023 academic year will be announced in the coming weeks.