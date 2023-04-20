Tiffany & Co. finally reopens the historic New York store: «It will be a center of culture»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Although there is still no precise date (however we are talking about April 28), the announcement is explicit: the famous Tiffany & Co. boutique at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York will reopen by end of this month.

Symbolic place of the city, opened in 1940, one of the first in the world with air conditioning and made famous all over the world by Truman Capote’s novel and the 1961 film with Audrey Hepburn, the historic brand store was closed in 2018 At the time Bloomberg estimated that the work would cost at least $250 million, and even if the amount of the investment was not disclosed, the construction site was extended by about two years compared to the scheduled date, mainly due to the pandemic. The store that is about to open has been totally redesigned and returns with a new name: “The Landmark”, a symbolic place, in fact. Alongside conservation operations, such as the one that involved the famous entrance facade with the three-metre-high statue of Atlas holding the clock, the renovation mainly involved the interior spaces.

“The reopening of the Fifth Avenue Landmark is a milestone for our maison,” commented Anthony Ledru, president and CEO of Tiffany & Co. -. It symbolizes a new era for Tiffany & Co., and is so much more than jewelry. It is a cultural hub with a magnificent display of world-class architecture and hospitality, as well as avant-garde art and design. And it sets a new benchmark for luxury retail on a global scale».

The interior design of the project was taken care of by Peter Marino, an architect who signs the most important retail projects of the Lvmh group (which took over Tiffany & Co. in 2021 for 15.8 billion euros), together with the OMA New York studio, led by Shohei Shigematsu, who was responsible for the renovation of the structure of the building, now enriched with three new floors.

On the ground floor, the historic space with the showcases that house the jewels has been maintained, now embellished by an installation on the ceiling that shows many facets, a reference to Tiffany’s link with diamonds. Distributed over all 10 floors of the Landmark are 40 works of art, including some commissioned by the maison and never exhibited before. Among the artists involved are Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Daniel Arsham.

Also on the ground floor, via a video wall, visitors are immersed in a New York City scenario, with images of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, which are mirrors when turned off, and a new Tiffany & Co clock has also been placed. inspired by the one supported by the Atlas at the entrance. A spiral staircase with wavy transparent balustrades decorated with rock crystals evoke the design of Elsa Peretti, the Italian designer who has collaborated with the brand since the 1970s (and to whom the Elsa Peretti Professorship in Jewelry Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology is dedicated ).