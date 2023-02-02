Home Entertainment Tiffany & Co. Resigns as Executive Creative Director of Marketing Communications Tiffany Tiffany & Co. LVMH Group_Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Source: WWD

Ruba Abu-Nimah, executive creative director of marketing and communications at Tiffany & Co., has left the jeweler owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Women’s Wear Daily has learned.

Abu-Nimah joins Tiffany & Co. in 2021 as part of the new creative leadership following LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany & Co. Her role is to oversee visual creative assets that do not involve product design, including categories such as website design and imagery, social media content and advertising.

Abu-Nimah is a seasoned creative having held senior and executive positions at Revlon, Elle Magazine, Bobbi Brown and Shiseido.

At Tiffany & Co., Abu-Nimah regularly calls her downtown contacts, including Luar designer Raul Lopez, actress Julia Fox and influencer Anajah Hamilton, to participate in social media campaigns aimed at raising the bar. The relevance of jewelers among the new generation.

