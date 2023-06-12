Tiffany newly released the 2023 Blue Book high-end jewelry series Out of the Blue

Platinum and 18K yellow gold set with sapphires, tanzanites, moonstones, diamonds and unoptimized sapphire necklaces, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany 2023 Blue Book high jewelry collection Out of the Blue

June 2023- Tiffany & Co. Tiffany looks back at the wit and ingenuity of the brand’s legendary designer Jean Schlumberger, and releases a new 2023 Blue Book high-end jewelry series——Out of the Blue Magic Sea Secret Realm, paying tribute to its extraordinary design The master’s passion and love for the rare treasures of the sea. As the first Blue Book high-end jewelry series designed by Nathalie Verdeille, chief art officer of Tiffany jewelry and high-end jewelry, after joining the brand, the new work draws inspiration from Jean Schlumberger’s extraordinary imagination and design philosophy, With geometric aesthetics and stylized artistic strokes, Jean Schlumberger’s fantasy and mysterious azure epic is continued.

Anthony Ledru, CEO of Tiffany & Co., said: “The release of the 2023 Blue Book high-end jewelry series is not only a reinterpretation of Jean Schlumberger’s classic designs, but also a tribute to this master of art. Each piece is based on the unmistakable artistic style of Jean Schlumberger, and we are confident that he will be as satisfied with these masterpieces as we are.”

The 2023 Blue Book high-end jewelry series Magic Sea will be presented in two stages in 2023. The summer series will focus on Shell, Coral, Jellyfish, and Pisces. ), Sea Rock Star Rhyme (Starfish), Star Sea Scenery (Sea Star) and Star Urchin (Star Urchin) seven themes are unfolded, interpreting the myriads of marine creatures and highlighting Tiffany’s outstanding ingenuity.

The Shell theme reproduces the three-dimensional beauty of marine creations with exquisite craftsmanship. The most representative of the theme works is this multi-purpose wearing pendant. When the shell-shaped pendant is disassembled, a 21-carat black opal is subtly revealed behind it. The theme of Coral presents a series of design works based on tanzanite, sapphire and yellow diamond, innovatively interpreting the vitality and colorful colors of coral. The theme of Jellyfish uses a brooch in the shape of a shining jellyfish to subtly outline the graceful posture in the deep sea.

Platinum inlaid diamond and black opal necklace, multi-purpose wearable works, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany 2023 Blue Book high jewelry series Out of the Blue

Diamond and Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Pendant in Platinum and 18K Yellow Gold, from Tiffany & Co. Out of the Blue 2023 Blue Book Fine Jewelry Collection Sapphires, Diamonds and Unoptimized Sri Lankan Sapphire Pendant in Platinum and 18K Yellow Gold, from Tiffany & Co. Co. Tiffany 2023 Blue Book High Jewelry Collection Out of the Blue

Platinum and 18K gold inlaid sapphires, tanzanite, moonstone and diamond brooch, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany 2023 Blue Book high-end jewelry series Out of the Blue





The theme of Pisces explores the elements of the ocean in depth, presenting a variety of designs with unoptimized padparadscha sapphires, Tanzanian umba sapphires and diamonds, injecting warmth into the cool blue tone of the ocean, and retelling the legend of Tiffany Master Jean Schlumberger’s love of marine life. The theme of Star Urchin (Star Urchin) is in the balance of harmonious symmetry and sharp shape. Tanzanite and hand-carved chalcedony vividly interpret the prickly appearance of sea urchin, showing the richness and diversity of marine life.

Platinum and 18K gold diamond necklace, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany 2023 Blue Book high jewelry series Out of the Blue

Inspired by the iconic outline of the ocean, the Starfish theme reinterprets the shape of the starfish, cleverly using opal, aquamarine, tourmaline and beryl with Tiffany diamonds to outline a vivid picture of the starfish on the rocks. Another set of diamond jewelry works with the same theme is also a new imagination of this marine life theme. The theme of Sea Star is to outline a dreamy and beautiful ecological picture. Each mother-of-pearl starfish is precisely cut and blends perfectly with the bright coral pattern, allowing people to have a glimpse of the fascinating ocean system. This themed work uses a variety of precious gemstones such as padparadscha sapphire, Tanzanian umba sapphire, mother-of-pearl, carnelian, etc., to sublimate the complexity and delicacy of starfish, and to pay tribute to the mysterious sea that breeds colorful creatures.

Platinum inlaid Akoya pearl, diamond and blue spinel necklace, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany 2023 Blue Book high jewelry series Out of the Blue

Nathalie Vedayer, Chief Art Officer of Tiffany Jewelry and High Jewelry, said: “In Jean Schlumberger’s creative world and design aesthetics, the ocean represents an unknown and boundless world; The magnificent and mysterious expression of the beauty of the world. The first Blue Book high jewelry series I designed for Tiffany is an in-depth exploration of marine life, and it is also a tribute to and reconstruction of Jean Schlumberger’s design philosophy.”

The 2023 Blue Book high-end jewelry series Magic Sea Mystery Summer Works debuted at a high-end jewelry event held in the newly opened Tiffany Fifth Avenue landmark flagship store in New York.