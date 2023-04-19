Tiffany presents Diamonds & Wonders in Shanghai

Musical actor and singer Ayunga Platinum and 18K gold inlaid pearl, ruby ​​and diamond flower brooch, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 series 18K rose gold and diamonds in the Jean Schlumberger chapter of BOTANICA Wide bracelet Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 series 18K rose gold diamond wide ring

In April 2023, the world-renowned jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Tiffany will present the Diamonds & Wonders High-end Jewelry Exhibition in Shanghai. This exhibition not only demonstrates the authoritative status of the brand in the field of gemstones and diamonds with hundreds of exquisite products, but also elaborates on the essence of Tiffany’s high-end jewelry from three chapters: Wisdom and ingenuity showcase the brand’s unparalleled artistic attainments.

Tiffany global brand spokesperson Yi Yanqianxi, Tiffany brand ambassador Gong Jun, actors Angelababy Yang Ying, Zhong Chuxi, Li Xiaoran, Hu Xinger, Wu Jinyan, Zhang Binbin, Hu Yitian, Wu Qianyu, musical actor and singer Ayunga, international supermodel He Sui and others attended the event to enjoy the unparalleled epic of Tiffany.

Tiffany Global Brand Ambassador Yi Yanqianxi Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K gold inlaid with a cushion-cut diamond “Bird on a Rock” brooch weighing more than 10 carats Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Collection 18K White Gold Diamond Bracelet Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger Series Platinum and 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Sixteen Stone Ring

Tiffany Brand Ambassador Gong Jun Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K Gold Inlaid Yellow Diamond “Bird on Stone” Brooch﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 Series 18K Rose Gold Diamond Wide Bracelet﻿﻿Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 series 18K gold diamond wide ring

Actor Angelababy Yang Ying Platinum and 18K gold set a cushion-cut Fancy Intense Yellow diamond weighing more than 51 carats and a mixed-cut diamond necklace, multi-purpose wearable works, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Book High Jewelry Collection BOTANICA Orchid Chapter﻿﻿ Tiffany & Co. Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K Gold Inlaid with a Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring weighing over 17 carats Tiffany & Co. Fancy Yellow Diamond Earrings





Actor Zhong Chuxi is set in platinum with a sapphire and diamond pendant weighing more than 38 carats without optimization. It is a multi-purpose wearable work, from the Orchid Curve chapter of Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Book high-end jewelry series BOTANICA Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Advanced Jewelry Collection Unrefined Sapphire and Diamond Ring in Platinum Set with Unrefined Sri Lankan Sapphire and Diamond Earrings in Platinum, from the Orchid Curve Chapter of BOTANICA, Tiffany & Co. Blue Book High Jewelry Collection See also From June 26th to 30th, the life of the ox, horse and tiger zodiac will take a turn for the better. Wealth will be reaped, and life will take off._老富

Actor Li Xiaoran platinum inlaid turquoise and diamond flower frame necklace, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Book high jewelry series BOTANICA Jean Schlumberger chapter platinum inlaid turquoise and diamond flower frame bracelet, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Book high jewelry series BOTANICA Chapter of Jean Schlumberger Tiffany & Co. Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Platinum Inlaid with an Oval Cut Diamond Ring Weighing Over 10 Carats Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Victoria® Series Platinum Stud Earrings with Diamonds

Actor Wu Jinyan Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection 18K Gold Inlaid Tsavorite and Diamond Tassel Necklace Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K Gold Diamond Earrings Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K Gold inlaid green tourmaline and diamond ring Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K gold inlaid blue tourmaline and diamond ring

Actor Zhang Binbin Platinum and 18K gold inlaid rose-colored enamel, South Sea black pearl and diamond wing-shaped brooch, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 series 18K white gold diamond-set wide bracelet from the Jean Schlumberger chapter of BOTANICA Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 series 18K white gold diamond wide ring





Actor Hu Yitian Platinum and 18K gold inlaid emerald-cut green tourmaline, turquoise, emerald and diamond fruit and leaf brooch, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Series 18K White Gold Diamond Bracelet Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 Series 18K White Gold Diamond Wide Ring

Actor Wu Qianyu Tiffany & Co. Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Platinum Diamond Necklace Tiffany & Co. Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Platinum Inlaid Yellow Diamond and Diamond Bracelet Tiffany & Co. Tiffany High Jewelry Collection Platinum Inlaid Yellow Diamond and Diamond Ring Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Series Platinum and 18K Gold Diamond Bracelet Tiffany & Co. Tiffany High Jewelry Series Platinum Diamond Earrings





International supermodel He Sui platinum and 18K gold inlaid 12 rubellites, 103 emeralds, diamond vine-shaped necklace, from Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection BOTANICA’s Jean Schlumberger chapter Collection Platinum and 18K Gold Inlaid Cushion-cut Rubellite and Diamond Bird’s Nest Earrings Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K Gold Inlaid Oval-cut Rubellite and Diamond Daisy-shaped Ring See also Dashi Johnson once again refused to star in Fast and Furious-People-cnBeta.COM

Ice and snow, pure and flawless and ever-changing, are like gems that contain thousands of beautiful charms. Tiffany took this as inspiration to create an immersive experience space, using pure white with ethereal mirrors to lead the senses into an uninhabited glacier, where only jewelry is shining.

“Glacier Morning and Evening”

Chapter “Day and Night on the Glacier”

Tiffany skillfully uses light and shadow to condense the rising and setting of the sun in one world, and echoes the changing beauty of nature with colorful gem works. The dawn is gradually turning into a dazzling red sun. The vine-shaped necklace is made of 12 red tourmalines and 103 emeralds. The bold collision of bright red and transparent green tones interweaves a vibrant and eye-catching style, which also interprets the legend. Designer Jean Schlumberger has a deep understanding of natural vitality.

Platinum and 18K gold inlaid with 12 rubellites, 103 emeralds, diamond vine-shaped necklace, from the Jean Schlumberger chapter of Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Book high-end jewelry series BOTANICA

The enthusiasm of the rising sun has faded, and the sky is covered with tranquil colors. Tiffany Schlumberger™ Bird on a Pearl high-end jewelry series Bird on a Pearl echoes the color of the sky with lustrous pearls, and selects natural seawater pearls from the private collection of Mr. Hussein Al Fardan to interpret the enduring charm of classic designs. In the dynamic flow of colorful halos, it continues to write the master’s extraordinary imagination. The necklace from the Blue Book High Jewelry Collection features an emerald-cut aquamarine weighing over 31 carats as the focal point. blue sky.

Left: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Schlumberger™ High Jewelry Collection Platinum and 18K Gold Inlaid with a white drop-shaped natural seawater pearl weighing more than 16 carats and a ribbon-shaped diamond brooch Right: Dandelion Necklace, Multi-purpose Wearable Works, Diamond Necklace And aquamarine pendant, from the Dandelion chapter of Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Blue Book high-end jewelry series BOTANICA

At sunset, the twilight gradually rises, and a series of gem works with unique and rich colors are presented here. Custom baguette-cut diamonds frame orchids in this necklace, whose undulating lines lead the eye to a sapphire weighing over 38 carats. Unoptimized gemstones radiate deep and intense colors, giving the whole piece a further sense of mystery and magnificence. Pair it with earrings also inlaid with unoptimized sapphires to create an elegant and extraordinary blues movement.

“Treasure of the Starry Night”

Since the 19th century, Tiffany has been known for discovering new varieties of gemstones and introducing them to the jewelry world. From the purchase of Montana sapphire by Tiffany gemologist Dr. George Frederick Kunz in 1880 to the launch of Tiffany stone in 1974, Tiffany has injected rich and magnificent colors into the jewelry world. . In 1878, Mr. Charles Lewis Tiffany (Charles Lewis Tiffany) purchased the rough stone of “The Tiffany Diamond” Tiffany’s legendary yellow diamond, which further won the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. This enthusiasm has a long history and has established Tiffany’s unremitting exploration of rare gems.

This time, the “Tiffany Treasure Pavilion” reflects the miracle of creation with a sky full of stars, presenting various treasures including diamonds, collection gems, and rare gems, highlighting the brand’s leading position in the field of rare gems.

“Diamond Light Reflecting Snow”

In the 1840s, Mr. Tiffany brought back to New York the diamond jewelry that was exclusive to European aristocrats, and gave it a new fashion style with his unique vision, winning the reputation of “Diamond Kings” (Diamond Kings). Since then, Tiffany has always led the trend of diamond jewelry. The “Diamond Light Reflects the Snow” chapter brings together unique diamond products, showing Tiffany’s long-standing craftsmanship and innovative ideas with rich cutting designs.

Chapter “Drilling the Light and Reflecting the Snow”

This creative necklace revolves around yellow diamonds to depict orchids. The eye-catching size of more than 51 carats and excellent intense color grade make it glow with breathtaking fire, demonstrating Tiffany’s ingenuity in the field of yellow diamonds.

In 2021, the third largest rough diamond in the world was mined from Botswana. Tiffany was honored to create a diamond work from this rough stone weighing about 1175 carats. Under the personal supervision of the brand’s chief gemologist, Ms. Victoria Wirth Reynolds, the cutting method of Tiffany’s legendary yellow diamond was used to awaken the diamond’s agility and brilliance to the greatest extent. Pay tribute to the world-famous “The Tiffany Diamond” Tiffany legendary yellow diamond with a series of new diamond works.

Diamond Jewelry Using Tiffany’s Legendary Yellow Diamond Cut

More than a hundred years of persistence and ingenuity have been integrated into every exploration and breakthrough, making Tiffany’s timeless masterpieces of art. “Diamonds & Wonders” Diamonds and Wonders High-end Jewelry Exhibition tells legendary stories with colorful gemstones and highlights unique aesthetics with exquisite designs. In the gathering of light again and again, it interprets Tiffany’s never-ending brilliance.