Tigres traces back two goals and beats Chivas to be crowned Clausura champion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentine defender Guido Pizarro scored a goal in the second overtime on Sunday as Tigres rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Chivas 3-2 to win the 2023 Clausura tournament.

Roberto Alvarado scored the first goal of the game after ten minutes and Víctor Guzmán extended Guadalajara’s lead at 20, but the university students got close to 64 with a penalty from Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac and leveled with a goal from Sebastián Córdova against the 70s.

It was Córdova’s sixth goal so far in the league, the highest number of his career.

In extra time, Pizarro connected with a header at 109 minutes to give Tigres victory, which with the result reached the eighth crown in its history, the first since the 2019 Clausura tournament.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw.

Tigres caught up with León with eight championships as the fifth most successful team in the country, only surpassed by América (13), Chivas (12), Toluca (10) and Cruz Azul (9).

The university team achieved the championship in an atypical tournament in which they had three coaches. Argentine Diego Cocca started the tournament, but left to lead the Mexican team, Marco Ruiz took over, but was fired on date 14 and Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi took over.

Siboldi achieved the second championship in Mexico after winning the Clausura 2018 when he was in charge of Santos and beat Toluca.

Chivas saw their desire to reach 13 championships frustrated to tie América as the most winners in the history of Mexico.

Guadalajara was a sensation team because they managed to reach the final in the first tournament with the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic in charge.

The Sacred Flock had only reached two leagues since the Clausura 2017, the last time they won a league championship.

Chivas took the lead when Alvarado unleashed a left-footed shot inside the box on 10 minutes to put the hosts ahead just 10 minutes into the game.

Guadalajara extended their lead 10 minutes later when “Pocho” Guzmán headed in from a corner kick and scored with a shot to the left post of Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

Tigres cut back with a penalty that Gignac converted through the center of the goal after 64 minutes.

Córdova sent the match into extra time by scoring with a header inside the area at 70 minutes.

Tigres came close to completing the comeback at 103 with a shot from Gignac, but goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez made a great save to prevent the score.

The university students completed the comeback at 109 with a header from Pizarro from a corner kick in which Pizarro surpassed Guzmán in the jump and converted with a header to Jiménez’s right post.