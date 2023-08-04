Tijen Onaran private: This is important to the new DHDL investor

Tijen Onaran is the new character in The Lion’s Den. From August 28, 2023, she will stir up the investor team. With her experience as a digital pioneer, consultant and entrepreneur, she wants to encourage others in the start-up show. This is how she ticks privately.

The Investors of the Vox Founders Show “The lion’s den” are growing. In the new season, which will air on the private channel from August 28, Tijen will replace OnaranJudith Williams taking a break. How does the newcomer actually tick and what is particularly important to her in her work?

Tijen Onaran is one of the most influential people in business

Tijen Onaran grew up in Karlsruhe with her parents, who are from Turkey. Today she is one of the most influential consultants and “digital pioneers” in business. She has made it her mission to promote female empowerment, digitization, visibility and diversity in business. With her company Global Digital Women she implements campaigns. Her company ACI also advises companies on diversity issues. “Diversity is not a trend. Diversity is the cornerstone of a company’s success,” she writes on her website. In order to spread her messages and her knowledge, she works on various channels. She is a speaker and moderator and has already written several books, including “Only those who are visible will also take place” (2020) or “The Network Bible” (2019). Her new book “Be Your Own F…cking Hero” will be published in October 2023. She also writes guest articles, including for the “Handelsblatt”. She also talks about her heart topics in her podcast “Aufsteiger*innen – The podcast about the courage to be the first”. In addition, she hosted Businesspunk’s How to Hack podcast.

Diversity and Co.! That is important to Tijen Onaran

The entrepreneur has managed to market herself and to use this specifically for her concerns. Strengthening female founders is particularly important to her. That’s why she created the Digital Female Leader Award. This is awarded to female junior staff and executives. The topic of self-determination is also close to her heart, as she explained in an interview with the German “Vogue” said. There she spoke about her attitude towards beauty procedures in connection with her own lipstick. “It is important for me to make it clear: A woman decides for herself about her body and her appearance – nobody else has a say. I find it totally anti-feminist to deny a woman this freedom or to judge what she does or doesn’t do with her body and face. This evaluation machinery is the opposite of emancipation.”

Already knew! Tijen Onaran has her own Barbie

Tijen Onaran has already received numerous awards for her work. “Manager Magazin” ranks her among the top 100 most influential women in German business, the business magazine “Capital” among the top 40 under 40 talents in business and the “Handelsblatt” among the top 100 women who move Germany. In 2019 she received the Inspiring Fifty Award for “Women in Tech”. She was awarded the German Excellence Prize in the “People and Profiles” category. She is a member of the ZMK support group. Mattel gave her a very special honor in 2022 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She was awarded a Barbie as one of twelve role models. That’s a really great appreciation of my work, said Tijen Onaran on the SWR program “coffee or tea“.

Tijen Onaran is new investor in ‘The Lion’s Den’

She is happy that she can be part of “The Lion’s Den”, as she revealed on Instagram. “I’m proud to be where I am now with the work surrounding @global_digital_women and @aci.consulting, my investments and my staying power,” she writes. She revealed to “Vox” that she would show “that advancement in Germany is possible – no matter what gender you have, what origins shape you and what family you come from”.

Tijen Onaran private: Does the entrepreneur have a husband?

But she doesn’t work all alone. Again “Businessinsider” reported, her husband and brother, as well as several employees, should also support her. Otherwise, Tijen Onaran does not reveal anything about her private life. She prefers to talk about her job.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

bos/rad/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

