Not just songs, funny videos, short tutorials for anything: TikTok now also helps spread literature. The data of the best-selling books of the month of February in Italy speak for themselves: in the top ten three titles go crazy on the social network popular among the very young.

According to Nielsen data published monthly by the Giornale della Libreria, a magazine of the Italian Publishers’ Association, three of the top ten titles are “phenomena” on social networks. In third place we find «Give me a thousand kisses» by Tillie Cole, (Always Publishing), surpassed only by the phenomenon of the moment, «Spare. The younger» (Mondadori) by Prince Harry, and from the new novel by Niccolò Ammaniti, «La vita intima» (Einaudi). In sixth place is another book pushed by TikTok, “It stars with us”, by Colleen Hoover, published by Sperling & Kupfer, and in tenth place is “Tearmaker”, by Erin Doom, for Magazzini Salani.

It is not in the top ten but it has still been pushed a lot in the bookstores by TikTok “One day this pain will be useful to you”, the novel by Peter Cameron published by Adelphi in 2007 and “rediscovered” in this period by readers on the social network, who ranks twelfth in the standings.

In short, to word of mouth among friends, to the advice of the bookseller, now there is also the tam tam on social networks, which probably also succeeds, depending on the tool used, in attracting an audience of different ages. Young or very young on TikTok, in fact. But there is not only the exchange of opinions of the readers. More and more book influencers are read, on Twitter as on Instagram, who focus both on the titles of the moment but who also give lots of advice on the classics or on texts perhaps published a few years ago which are precisely reported on the crest by social networks. And publishers are also landing on social networks, opening their pages and who cannot give up these increasingly heavy channels of communication with the public.

Returning to the February bestseller list of this year, here is the top ten: Spare. The minor. P. Harry, Mondadori 2. Intimate life, N. Ammaniti, Einaudi 3. Give me a thousand kisses, T. Cole, Always Publishing 4. The king of ice cream, C. Cassar Scalia, Einaudi 5. I limited myself to loving you, R Postorino, Feltrinelli 6. It starts with us, C. Hoover, Sperling & Kupfer 7. The eight mountains, P. Cognetti, Einaudi 8. The president, A. Giménez-Bartlett, Salani 9. The postwoman, F. Giannone, North 10. Tearmaker, E. Doom, Salani.