Tilsa Lozano’s Response to Jackson Mora’s Deception and Display of Family Happiness on Social Media

Title: Tilsa Lozano Shares Family Photos After Discovering Deception by Jackson Mora

Subtitle: The Former ‘Avenger’ Responds to Love Messages with a Heartfelt Reaction

Tilsa Lozano, a well-known public figure, made a comeback on her social media platforms on Saturday, July 1, alongside her husband, Jackson Mora, and their young son. This development comes after the airing of the Magaly Medina program, which exposed Mora’s scheme of asking his Community Manager to write romantic messages on his behalf. Lozano, unsuspecting of the deceit, was filled with excitement upon receiving and believing these heartfelt messages from her partner.

To further highlight the strength of her bond with her family, the former “Avenger” took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself alongside the 47-year-old athlete and their adorable offspring, who is the result of her relationship with Miguel Hidalgo.

In response to the revelation of Jackson Mora’s deception, Tilsa Lozano remained composed and chose to express her feelings towards the situation. In a sincere and emotional statement, she mentioned, “You made me feel overwhelmed. How beautifully you write, my love. I swear you don’t understand the depth of emotion I feel in my heart with every word you write. I’ve come to realize that you write much better than you speak. That is your way of communicating with me. Never stop writing to me, because I can feel it deep within my soul.”

The news of Jackson Mora’s actions has captivated the attention of Tilsa’s followers and fans, who eagerly await any further updates regarding the couple’s relationship. Despite the initial shock, Lozano’s public response showcases her resilience and commitment to her family.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora will navigate through this challenging period in their relationship. The ex-bunny’s determination to strengthen her bond with her loved ones is evident through her recent posts, emphasizing that her family remains closer than ever.

