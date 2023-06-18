Tim Lambesis, lead singer of American metalcore band AS I LAY DYING, at Graspop Metal…|Lead Vocalist|Nuclear Band_Sina News

American metalcore band AS I LAY DYING lead singer Tim Lambesis at Graspop Metal…

American metalcore band AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis said in an interview at the Graspop Metal Meeting that the new album is being mixed: “Part of it is produced by ourselves, we collaborated with another producer. It took us about a year. Time to make the album myself and then hand it off to the producers who are mixing it now.” “They (the band newcomers) are new to us, but obviously they’ve been playing music themselves for 20 years , so we are familiar, having spent so much time in UNEARTH and MISS MAY I, they sound very similar. AS I LAY DYING songwriting has historically been mostly Phil and me. Our former bass player Josh helped . But the core of the songwriting is consistent. So the extra layer we’re getting from these newcomers is like a breath of fresh air.”

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.