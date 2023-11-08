Timbaland Defends Justin Timberlake and Attacks Britney Spears: A Controversial Interview Sparks Outrage

Rapper and music producer Timbaland is facing backlash after making controversial comments about Britney Spears in a recent interview. His remarks have angered fans of the pop princess and those familiar with her tumultuous story, as detailed in her memoirs.

During a panel discussion at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Timbaland reportedly referred to Spears as “crazy” in response to her collaboration with Justin Timberlake on the song “Cry Me A River” gaining renewed attention following the release of her memoir.

Timbaland, who has produced most of Timberlake’s solo albums, jokingly stated that he wanted to tell Timberlake to “put a muzzle on” Spears after her book, “The Woman In Me,” was released. These comments sparked a mixed reaction, with some laughing and others expressing strong opposition on social media.

The 51-year-old producer also suggested that Spears’ revelations in her book were a strategy for attention, saying, “We live in the age of social media and… everyone wants to go viral. I understand it because that is the way to make money.”

This drew further criticism from Spears’ supporters, who called Timbaland’s remarks “disgusting” and accused him of being sexist and malicious. Reality star Kandi Burruss, however, defended Timberlake, referring to an episode in Spears’ book where he speaks with a “blaccent,” and arguing that it was a youthful mistake and that Timberlake was a good person.

In “The Woman In Me,” Spears accused Timberlake of being unfaithful during their relationship and revealed that she had an abortion with his child. Following the release of her book, Timberlake faced a flurry of negative comments on his Instagram, prompting him to deactivate his account.

Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have since opted to avoid social media backlash and recently enjoyed a vacation in Mexico with their children.

